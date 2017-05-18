|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|James Vincent / The Verge:
|Richard Nieva / CNET:
|David Pierce / Wired:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Abner Li / 9to5Google:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Robert-Jan Bartunek / Reuters:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Google Research Blog:
|Steven Levy / Backchannel:
|Kyle Orland / Ars Technica:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Anya George Tharakan / Reuters:
|Jessica Guynn / USA Today:
|Jeff Larson / ProPublica:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:45 AM ET, May 18, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Zen Soo / South China Morning Post:
|Joshua Brustein / Bloomberg:
|Curt Woodward / BostonGlobe.com:
|Natt Garun / The Verge:
|Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
|Ted Greenwald / Wall Street Journal:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica: