May 18, 2017, 9:05 PM
Robert-Jan Bartunek / Reuters:
EU antitrust regulators fine Facebook $122.4M for giving misleading information during WhatsApp vetting period in 2014; Facebook says errors were unintentional  —  European Union antitrust regulators on Thursday said they would fine Facebook 110 million euros ($122.4 million) …
David McCabe / Axios:
FCC votes to begin rolling back Obama-era rules governing net neutrality for ISPs  —  The long-anticipated rollback of net neutrality rules has officially begun.  The FCC voted along party lines on Thursday to formally consider Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to scrap the legal foundation for the rules …
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Restaurant search service Zomato hacked, says 17M email addresses and hashed passwords were stolen  —  Restaurant search service Zomato is the latest in a long line of companies to be hacked.  The company has revealed that millions of its customer accounts were accessed, with email addresses and hashed passwords stolen.
Sean O'Kane / The Verge:
Uber officially launches Uber Freight, an on-demand service that pairs truck drivers with firms that need cargo shipped across US, driver signups now open  —  Available on iOS and Android  —  After getting a peek from Travis Kalanick earlier this month, Uber today officially launched Uber Freight …
Ken Yeung / VentureBeat:
Medium launches audio versions of stories, narrated by actors or post writers, for subscribers, with 50+ available now, and more coming  —  Medium is hoping to sweeten the pot in order to get you to become a paying member.  The publishing platform provider said that members will now be provided …
Steven Levy / Backchannel:
Google VP Clay Bavor and Tango engineering director Johnny Lee talk about firm's approach to immersive computing, including AR and VR, standalone VR headset
Zack Kanter / TechCrunch:
How Amazon is eliminating internal inefficiencies and avoiding technological stagnation by exposing its internal operations to external competition  —  I co-founded a software startup in December.  Each month, I send out an update to our investors to keep them updated on our progress.
Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Spotify acquires French machine-learning music recommendation startup Niland  —  - Spotify bought a French AI start-up called Niland that has a unique approach to music recommendations.  — It's in a race with Apple and Pandora to use AI and other methods to give music customers the best music-discovery experience.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google says there are 2B pages and 900K domains using AMP; pages now load twice as fast  —  As Google looks for ways to keep people using its own mobile search to discover content — in competition with apps and other services like Facebook's Instant Articles — the company is announcing some updates to AMP …
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Google releases the first beta of Android O  —  It's already been available for a few months as a developer preview, but now the rest of us can finally get our hands on an upcoming version of Android.  Android O Beta starts shipping today, if you point your browser over to android.com/beta.

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:05 PM ET, May 18, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Marc Fisher / Washington Post:
Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief and architect of conservative-oriented TV news, has died at 77, his wife Elizabeth says in a statement

Politico:
Sources: Sean Spicer is no longer expected to do a daily, on-camera briefing after Trump's foreign trip, as Trump weighs broader communications shakeup

New York Times:
Trump's urging that Comey jail reporters is denounced by journalists and press freedom groups as an act of intimidation

Shrutika Verma / Livemint:
Indian digital payments firm Paytm raises $1.4B from SoftBank, to launch the Paytm Payments Bank and other financial services products

Earlier Picks

Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
Twitter lets you see which advertisers are targeting you, opt out from individual interest categories, and will remove support for Do Not Track on June 18
James Vincent / The Verge:
Google says it's bringing Smart Reply to Gmail for all iOS and Android English-speaking users, with Spanish support arriving “in the coming weeks”
