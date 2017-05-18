Open Links In New Tab
May 18, 2017
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Google Photos adds suggested sharing based on who's pictured, printed photo books service, and shared libraries that let friends see shots taken in real time  —  “Google Photos is on fire!” says a cheery David Lieb, who is standing outside a building on the company's Mountain View campus alongside every one of his fellow employees.
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google brings Assistant to the iPhone as a standalone app, available first in the US, and support for more languages is coming later this year  —  At its I/O 2017 developer conference today, Google announced Google Assistant is coming to iOS today as a standalone app, rolling out to the U.S. first.
James Vincent / The Verge:
Google says it's bringing Smart Reply to Gmail for all iOS and Android English-speaking users, with Spanish support arriving “in the coming weeks”  —  Google is using its machine learning prowess to respond to emails for you.  The company's Smart Reply feature …
David Pierce / Wired:
Google Lens, an in-photo search feature driven by computer vision, is coming to Google Photos and Google Assistant
Richard Nieva / CNET:
Google announces Google Play Protect, to scan apps for malware, and Android Go, to optimize the platform for emerging markets
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Sundar Pichai says Android is on 2B+ monthly active devices, Drive has 800M MAUs, and Google Photos is at 500M MAUs
Abner Li / 9to5Google:
Google Home adds hands-free calling, proactive assistance, Bluetooth streaming, visual responses via connected devices, Spotify Free and SoundCloud support
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
How Google plans to make Assistant ubiquitous in order to challenge Siri and Alexa, both of which have their own strong incumbent advantages
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google makes Kotlin a first-class language for writing Android apps  —  Google today announced that it is making Kotlin, a statically typed programming language for the Java Virtual Machine, a first-class language for writing Android apps.  Kotlin's primary sponsor is JetBrains, the company behind tools like IntelliJ.
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Google releases the first beta of Android O  —  It's already been available for a few months as a developer preview, but now the rest of us can finally get our hands on an upcoming version of Android.  Android O Beta starts shipping today, if you point your browser over to android.com/beta.
Steven Levy / Backchannel:
Google VP Clay Bavor and Tango engineering director Johnny Lee talk about firm's approach to immersive computing, including AR and VR, standalone VR headset  —  Clay Bavor knows immersive computing is a long-term project.  Here's what he's doing to make it happen faster.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Google debuts 2nd-generation machine learning TPU chips, says they can deliver up to 180 teraflops of performance, available on Google Compute Engine platform  —  The TPU V2 could be a huge boon to Google's cloud computing platform  —  Google today is unveiling its second generation Tensor Processor Unit …
Anya George Tharakan / Reuters:
Cisco reports Q3 revenue of $11.9B, down 1% YoY, profits of $2.52B, forecasts disappointing Q4, and says it will cut 1100 more jobs; shares down ~8% after hours  —  Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) forecast current-quarter revenue that widely missed analysts' estimates and said it would cut 1,100 more jobs …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook says it's now limiting News Feed distribution of posts that withhold or exaggerate information at the individual post level, to combat clickbait  —  Facebook's leverage over news publishers can be worrisome, but today it's putting its muscle to good use.
Jeff Larson / ProPublica:
Security inspections of 4 Trump properties including Mar-a-Lago found vulnerable servers, wireless printers without passwords, unencrypted database login pages  —  We tested internet security at four Trump properties.  It's not good.  —  Two weeks ago, on a sparkling spring morning, we went trawling along Florida's coastal waterway.

Earlier Picks

