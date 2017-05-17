Open Links In New Tab
May 17, 2017, 7:10 PM
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Google Photos adds suggested sharing based on who's pictured, printed photo books service, and shared libraries that let friends see shots taken in real time  —  “Google Photos is on fire!” says a cheery David Lieb, who is standing outside a building on the company's Mountain View campus alongside every one of his fellow employees.
David Pierce / Wired:
Google Lens, an in-photo search feature driven by computer vision, is coming to Google Photos and Google Assistant  —  Google is remaking itself as an AI company, a virtual assistant company, a classroom-tools company, a VR company, and a gadget maker, but it's still primarily a search company.
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google brings Assistant to the iPhone as a standalone app, available first in the US, with support for more languages coming later this year  —  At its I/O 2017 developer conference today, Google announced Google Assistant is coming to iOS today as a standalone app, rolling out to the U.S. first.
James Vincent / The Verge:
Google says it's bringing Smart Reply to Gmail for all iOS and Android English-speaking users, with Spanish support arriving “in the coming weeks”  —  Google is using its machine learning prowess to respond to emails for you.  The company's Smart Reply feature …
Abner Li / 9to5Google:
Google Home adds hands-free calling, proactive assistance, Bluetooth streaming, visual responses via connected devices, Spotify Free and SoundCloud support  —  At I/O 2017, Google has announced a slew of new features for their Home connected speaker.  Major new features include hands-free calling …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Sundar Pichai says Android is on 2B+ monthly active devices, Drive has 800M MAUs, and Google Photos is at 500M MAUs
Richard Nieva / CNET:
Google announces Google Play Protect, to scan apps for malware, and Android Go, to optimize the platform for emerging markets
Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
Google brings Assistant compatibility to General Electric smart appliances
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Google releases the first beta of Android O  —  It's already been available for a few months as a developer preview, but now the rest of us can finally get our hands on an upcoming version of Android.  Android O Beta starts shipping today, if you point your browser over to android.com/beta.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google makes Kotlin a first-class language for writing Android apps  —  Google today announced that it is making Kotlin, a statically typed programming language for the Java Virtual Machine, a first-class language for writing Android apps.  Kotlin's primary sponsor is JetBrains, the company behind tools like IntelliJ.
Steven Levy / Backchannel:
Google VP Clay Bavor and Tango engineering director Johnny Lee talk about firm's approach to immersive computing, including AR and VR, standalone VR headset  —  Clay Bavor knows immersive computing is a long-term project.  Here's what he's doing to make it happen faster.
Jeff Larson / ProPublica:
Security inspections of 4 Trump properties including Mar-a-Lago found vulnerable servers, wireless printers without passwords, unencrypted database login pages  —  We tested internet security at four Trump properties.  It's not good.  —  Two weeks ago, on a sparkling spring morning, we went trawling along Florida's coastal waterway.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Google debuts 2nd-generation machine learning TPU chips, says they can deliver up to 180 teraflops of performance, available on Google Compute Engine platform  —  The TPU V2 could be a huge boon to Google's cloud computing platform  —  Google today is unveiling its second generation Tensor Processor Unit …
Ted Greenwald / Wall Street Journal:
Qualcomm sues iPhone manufacturers Compal, Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron for failing to pay royalties, broadening its legal battle with Apple  —  Qualcomm sued the companies that make iPhones for Apple for failing to pay royalties on the chip maker's technology, broadening its legal battle with the world's most valuable company.

From Mediagazer

David Montero / Los Angeles Times:
Alex Jones settles defamation lawsuit brought against him by Chobani, retracts comments made about refugees in Twin Falls, Idaho

NBC News:
Sources: some of the intelligence Trump provided to Russian officials is so secret that American news organizations are still being asked not to report it

Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
Financial news startup Cheddar raises $19M in Series C round from Raine Ventures and others, valuing the company at $85M

BBC:
WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning is released from Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas, having served 7 years of a 35-year sentence
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Researchers say EternalBlue, the NSA exploit used in WannaCry, was used in an earlier and possibly larger-scale hack, to install Adylkuzz cryptocurrency miner

Wall Street Journal:
Apple has begun initial production of a small number of iPhone SE handsets in Bangalore and will begin shipping them to Indian customers this month
