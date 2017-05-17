Open Links In New Tab
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple will update its laptop lineup at WWDC, planning MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake and faster chips for MacBook and MacBook Air  —  Refreshed MacBooks could win back disappointed loyalists  —  Announcement expected at developers conference in June  —  Apple Inc. plans to announce …
Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
Facebook admits another ad measurement mistake, its tenth since September of 2016, refunds advertisers, saying the error affected just 0.04% of impressions  —  The mistake — mischarged clicks on video carousel ads by smartphone web users — is the first that directly affected advertisers' wallets.
John Koetsier / Forbes:
Amazon announces that Alexa skills will soon be able to push notifications to Alexa enabled devices for users who have opted in  —  “The weather is great this morning; you should take a run,” is something that Amazon's Alexa will never say to you ... unless you've added a fitness skill and opted-in to notifications.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Apple launches Today at Apple website as it expands its in-store course line-up with classes in art, design, music, photography, more  —  Last month, Apple announced its plans to offer an expanded set of educational sessions at its stores, which will now feature more in-depth training …
Mark Scott / New York Times:
Facebook fined €150K by French watchdog for failing to protect user data from advertisers as part of wider European probe but wasn't ordered to change practices  —  Facebook suffered a setback on Tuesday over how it uses the reams of information it collects about users worldwide …
Cho Mu-Hyun / ZDNet:
Samsung says it has sold 5M Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus devices since April 21  —  Samsung Electronics has sold 5 million Galaxy S8s globally less than a month after launching, a figure that will likely be further boosted next month as availability expands.  —  Samsung Electronics …
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Third-party apps providing mail, contacts, and calendar services will need app-specific passwords for iCloud access beginning June 15  —  App-specific passwords are set to become a mandatory requirement for third-party apps that access iCloud user data, according to an Apple Support email sent out today.
John Mannes / TechCrunch:
Partnership on AI adds Intel, Salesforce, SAP, others as it formalizes Grand Challenges, which provide incentives to tackle big issues with social ramifications  —  Intel, Salesforce, eBay, Sony, SAP, McKinsey & Company, Zalando and Cogitai are joining the Partnership on AI …
Gordon Mah Ung / PCWorld:
AMD unveils Threadripper, a 16-core, 32-thread CPU for desktops, coming summer 2017  —  It's called Threadripper, and it will be the first consumer-focused chip with 16 cores and 32 threads of computing power.  Yes, you read that right: 16 cores and 32 threads of computing power …
Kellex / Droid Life:
Verizon cancels its LG Watch Sport variant, which had just launched in February  —  Within the past few days, those who had pre-ordered the LG Watch Sport from Verizon received cancellation emails.  That seemed odd, obviously, since the watch has been available for months …

From Mediagazer

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
Report: Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to consider jailing journalists that publish classified information

Casey Tolan / Mercury News:
Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle says she's in talks about becoming White House press secretary

Brendan Gauthier / Salon:
Fox News and Infowars published a debunked conspiracy about murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich, which remained on FoxNews.com after Rich's family issued a statement

Lucian Constantin / PCWorld:
Shadow Brokers group claims to have more exploits and plans to offer them via a subscription based service slated for June
Biz Stone / Medium:
Twitter cofounder Biz Stone says he's returning to the company to guide company culture, more
