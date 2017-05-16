|Bloomberg:
|Steven Levy / Wired:
|Bloomberg:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|John Koetsier / Forbes:
|David Cardinal / DxOMark:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge:
|Ron Amadeo / Ars Technica:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Lucian Constantin / PCWorld:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
|Biz Stone / Medium:
|Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Michael J. Coren / Quartz:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Kellex / Droid Life:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:40 PM ET, May 16, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sam Levin / The Guardian:
|Mark Scott / New York Times:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Harrison Weber / VentureBeat:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
|Cho Mu-Hyun / ZDNet:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Michael J. de la Merced / New York Times:
|Neil Ainger / CNBC:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Dylan / 9to5Google:
|Alexander J Martin / Sky News:
|Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch: