May 16, 2017, 10:55 PM
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple will update its laptop lineup at WWDC, planning MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake and faster chips for MacBook and MacBook Air  —  Refreshed MacBooks could win back disappointed loyalists  —  Announcement expected at developers conference in June  —  Apple Inc. plans to announce …
Steven Levy / Wired:
An inside look at how Apple's “spaceship” Apple Park campus came to be, commissioned as one of Steve Jobs' last projects as CEO, with capacity for 12K employees  —  On June 7, 2011, a local businessman addressed a meeting of the Cupertino City Council.
John Koetsier / Forbes:
Amazon announces that Alexa skills will soon be able to push notifications to Alexa enabled devices for users who have opted in  —  “The weather is great this morning; you should take a run,” is something that Amazon's Alexa will never say to you ... unless you've added a fitness skill and opted-in to notifications.
Bloomberg:
Source: Google will announce its voice-based AI Assistant is coming to iPhones and that it's integrating Assistant into GE home appliances at Google I/O
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram adds Snapchat-style face filters, an eraser tool for drawings, and hashtags for Stories  —  Today Instagram Stories adds a more subtle and mature but error-prone copycat of Snapchat's beloved augmented reality selfie filters.  The eight initial “face filters” …
Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
Facebook admits another ad measurement mistake, its tenth since September of 2016, refunds advertisers, saying the error affected just 0.04% of impressions  —  The mistake — mischarged clicks on video carousel ads by smartphone web users — is the first that directly affected advertisers' wallets.
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Amazon launches 4K Alexa-powered Fire TVs with voice remote, available for preorder now, starting at $449 for the 43" model, $899 for 65"  —  Amazon's war with Roku enters its next phase  —  Like Roku before it, Amazon is working with TV makers to release smart televisions …
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Third-party apps providing mail, contacts, and calendar services will need app-specific passwords for iCloud access beginning June 15  —  App-specific passwords are set to become a mandatory requirement for third-party apps that access iCloud user data, according to an Apple Support email sent out today.
Biz Stone / Medium:
Twitter cofounder Biz Stone says he's returning to the company to guide company culture, more  —  I worked at Twitter for about six years.  In that time, the service grew from zero people to hundreds of millions of people.  Jack was the original CEO and when he returned I was very happy.
Nicole Lee / Engadget:
DJI launches smart TV app with aerial content and 4k video for Samsung's Tizen TVs and Apple TV  —  Just a few months after GoPro threatens to close its entertainment doors, DJI is ready to step in.  The drone-cum-camera company has just announced that it's launching a Smart TV app that'll stream plenty …
David Cardinal / DxOMark:
DxOMark gives the HTC U11 camera a score of 90, the highest ever, which is a point above Google Pixel and two points above Samsung Galaxy S8  —  Mobile Review  —  Overview  —  With an overall DxOMark Mobile score of 90, the HTC U11 is the highest-rated smartphone camera we have ever tested.

Mark Scott / New York Times:
Facebook fined €150K by French watchdog for failing to protect user data from advertisers as part of wider European probe but wasn't ordered to change practices

Lucian Constantin / PCWorld:
Shadow Brokers group claims to have more exploits and plans to offer them via a subscription based service slated for June
Alexander J Martin / Sky News:
UK's National Data Guardian says Google's DeepMind received 1.6M NHS patients' data on an “inappropriate legal basis”
