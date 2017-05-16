|Bloomberg:
|Steven Levy / Wired:
|John Koetsier / Forbes:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
|Sean O'Kane / The Verge:
|Kellex / Droid Life:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
|Biz Stone / Medium:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Nicole Lee / Engadget:
|Michael J. Coren / Quartz:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Sam Levin / The Guardian:
|David Cardinal / DxOMark:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge:
|Ron Amadeo / Ars Technica:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:55 PM ET, May 16, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Mark Scott / New York Times:
|Harrison Weber / VentureBeat:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
|Cho Mu-Hyun / ZDNet:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Lucian Constantin / PCWorld:
|Michael J. de la Merced / New York Times:
|Neil Ainger / CNBC:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Dylan / 9to5Google:
|Alexander J Martin / Sky News: