Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
May 16, 2017, 3:40 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple will update its laptop lineup at WWDC, planning MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake and faster chips for MacBook and MacBook Air  —  Refreshed MacBooks could win back disappointed loyalists  —  Announcement expected at developers conference in June  —  Apple Inc. plans to announce …
Bloomberg:
Source: Google will announce its voice-based AI Assistant is coming to iPhones and that it's integrating Assistant into GE home appliances at Google I/O  —  The Alphabet unit plans to expand its voice-based assistant beyond its own hardware at this week's I/O conference
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Google I/O 2017 preview: new capabilities for Assistant and Home, more details about Android O, updates on Daydream and Project Tango, more
Steven Levy / Wired:
An inside look at how Apple's “spaceship” Apple Park campus came to be, commissioned as one of Steve Jobs' last projects as CEO, with capacity for 12K employees  —  On June 7, 2011, a local businessman addressed a meeting of the Cupertino City Council.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram adds Snapchat-style face filters, an eraser tool for drawings, and hashtags for Stories  —  Today Instagram Stories adds a more subtle and mature but error-prone copycat of Snapchat's beloved augmented reality selfie filters.  The eight initial “face filters” …
David Cardinal / DxOMark:
DxOMark gives the HTC U11 camera a score of 90, the highest ever, which is a point above Google Pixel and two points above Samsung Galaxy S8  —  Mobile Review  —  Overview  —  With an overall DxOMark Mobile score of 90, the HTC U11 is the highest-rated smartphone camera we have ever tested.
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
HTC launches 5.5" U11 flagship with Quad HD display, Snapdragon 835, pressure-sensitive edge, no 3.5mm jack, preorders open now for $649 unlocked
John Koetsier / Forbes:
Amazon announces that Alexa skills will soon be able to push notifications to Alexa enabled devices for users who have opted in  —  “The weather is great this morning; you should take a run,” is something that Amazon's Alexa will never say to you ... unless you've added a fitness skill and opted-in to notifications.
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Amazon launches 4K Alexa-powered Fire TVs with voice remote, available for preorder now, starting at $449 for the 43" model, $899 for 65"  —  Amazon's war with Roku enters its next phase  —  Like Roku before it, Amazon is working with TV makers to release smart televisions …
Biz Stone / Medium:
Twitter cofounder Biz Stone says he's returning to the company to guide company culture, more  —  I worked at Twitter for about six years.  In that time, the service grew from zero people to hundreds of millions of people.  Jack was the original CEO and when he returned I was very happy.
Lucian Constantin / PCWorld:
Shadow Brokers group claims to have more exploits and plans to offer them via a subscription based service slated for June  —  The group plans to sell more Equation exploits and cyberespionage data through a subscription-based service  —  A group of hackers that previously leaked alleged …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Sources: Uber board director Ryan Graves and CTO Thuan Pham may come under scrutiny in the sexual harassment investigation and could be fired  —  Several sources suspect that board member and executive Ryan Graves and CTO Thuan Pham will be found liable.  —  Uber's investigation …
More: TechCrunch

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Helping the UN advance the protection of human rights in new ways  —  New partnership will deliver advanced technology to better predict, analyze and respond to complex human rights situations worldwide.
WeWork:
WeWork Services Store: A New Hub for Software Services  —  WeWork is excited to introduce the WeWork Services Store, a brand-new integrated hub for business services that gives members the freedom to do what they love without …
Zoho:
How to create a SEO plan for your small business  —  A head start to understanding SEO:  —  What would you do if you wanted to find a piece of information—a product, a description, a statistic or a fact?
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:40 PM ET, May 16, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
Report: Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to consider jailing journalists that publish classified information

Casey Tolan / Mercury News:
Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle says she's in talks about becoming White House press secretary

Brendan Gauthier / Salon:
Fox News and Infowars published a debunked conspiracy about murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich, which remained on FoxNews.com after Rich's family issued a statement

More News

Earlier Picks

Alexander J Martin / Sky News:
UK's National Data Guardian says Google's DeepMind received 1.6M NHS patients' data on an “inappropriate legal basis”
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
DocuSign says recent malware phishing attacks targeting its users were the result of a breach of a “non-core” system and that only email addresses were accessed
Brian Crecente / Polygon:
Court documents show ZeniMax has filed a lawsuit against Samsung, claiming Gear VR uses tech that infringes on ZeniMax trade secrets
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor