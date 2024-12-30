Open Links In New Tab
December 30, 2024, 11:18 AM
Elizabeth Dwoskin / Washington Post:
Sources detail the IDF's Unit 8200, which identifies human targets as candidates for elimination amid the Israel-Hamas war; one source calls it an “AI factory”  —  Years before the Gaza war, Israel transformed its intelligence unit into an AI testing ground …
Mark Johnson / Washington Post:
Johns Hopkins and Stanford researchers say they trained robots with videos to perform surgical tasks with the skill of human doctors, even correcting mistakes  —  Robots have been trained to perform surgical tasks with the skill of human doctors, even learning to correct their own mistakes during surgeries.
Bluesky: @bekese
New York Times:
Donald Trump's next term may widen the longstanding speech divide between the US and Europe, putting social media companies in the middle of a global tug-of-war  —  President-elect Donald J. Trump's picks for the F.C.C. and F.T.C. have vowed to remove censorship online.

Meta:
Open Source AI: Available to all, not just the few  —  Meta's open source AI enables small businesses, start-ups, students, researchers and more to download and build with our models at no cost.
Zoho:
6 New Year resolutions to achieve more in 2025!  —  The New Year is here: a time for fresh beginnings, renewed energy, and a chance to set your personal and professional goals.  As we step into 2025 …
Genesys:
Executive Insights: The Era of Contact Center AI Copilots  —  How AI copilots are transforming customer experience and agent performance.
Tribe AI:
Build AI products that matter  —  Tribe AI helps organizations rapidly deploy AI solutions that have real business impact.  We bring together world class AI talent and tooling to drive differentiated results.
Tatiana Siegel / Variety:
Justin Baldoni sues The New York Times for $250M over its Blake Lively story, which accused him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and more

Benjamin Mullin / New York Times:
The Atlantic plans to hire ~12 journalists, including from WaPo, to bolster its political coverage under Trump; source: it added ~100K subscribers since March

Hanna Park / CNN:
Aaron Brown, the CNN anchor who gained prominence for his coverage of the Sept. 11 attacks and his role in shaping CNN's evening news format, died Sunday at 76

Dan Gallagher / Wall Street Journal:
Netflix's foray into live sports caps off a strong year, with its share price up 90%+ in 2024, but the stock's rich valuation sets a high bar for follow-up act
Russell Contreras / Axios:
Mexico plans to launch an app in January 2025 that will let Mexican migrants warn relatives and alert the nearest consulate if US immigration agents detain them
Reuters:
Sources and documents detail OnlyFans' journey from an obscure, porn-free site to an adults-only platform fueled by erotic performers and celebrity influencers
New York Times:
How Donald Trump went from backing a TikTok ban in 2020 to backing off in 2024, as he became a political star on the platform, where he has 14.7M+ followers
