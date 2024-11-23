Open Links In New Tab
November 23, 2024, 2:15 AM
Top News

New York Times:
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner says China-linked Salt Typhoon group listened to phone calls and read texts by hacking US telecom networks  —  The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said hackers listened to phone calls and read texts by exploiting aging equipment …
Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch:
Anthropic raised another $4B from Amazon, will make AWS its primary training partner, and is working with Annapurna Labs to develop new Trainium accelerators  —  Anthropic, OpenAI's close rival, has raised an additional $4 billion from Amazon, and has agreed to make Amazon Web Services (AWS) …
Hayden Field / CNBC:
Amazon will remain a minority investor in Anthropic even as new funding brings its total investment to $8B; Amazon doesn't have a seat on Anthropic's board
Carly Page / TechCrunch:
Palo Alto Networks says it has observed exploitation of two zero-days in its PAN-OS firewall OS; researchers say hackers have compromised 2,000+ firewalls  —  Malicious hackers have compromised potentially thousands of organizations by exploiting two new zero-day vulnerabilities found …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers detail a “nearest neighbor attack” by Russia's APT28, which remotely breached a target's Wi-Fi by hijacking a laptop in a building across the street  —  In a first, Russia's APT28 hacking group appears to have remotely breached the Wi-Fi of an espionage target …
Wall Street Journal:
Elon Musk, as Trump's efficiency czar, is singling out ordinary federal staffers, including some with climate-related jobs, on X and unleashing his fans on them  —  As Trump efficiency czar, the billionaire is targeting employees by name on X—sparking pushback  —  Unlimited access across all platforms and devices.
Zack Abrams / The Block:
Polymarket blocks users in France from placing trades, as the country's gaming regulator investigates the platform's compliance with local gambling laws  —  - Prediction marketplace Polymarket has restricted users in France from accessing its platform, according to a message shown when trying to access the site from the country.
Pirate Wires:
Sources and screenshots: Kalshi paid influencers to imply that Polymarket and its CEO Shayne Coplan engaged in illegal activity, after FBI's raid on Coplan
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft releases the first beta preview of its Recall AI feature for Copilot+ PCs, including Click to Do, a feature similar to Google's Circle to Search  —  Microsoft is releasing the first preview of its Recall AI feature for Copilot Plus PCs today.  After a series of delays …
Moneycontrol:
Q&A with Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha on raising a new $350M round, the narrative that quick commerce is hurting grocery stores, industry pay structure, and more  —  In a wide-ranging interview with Moneycontrol, Palicha asserted Zepto is an Indian company that is not controlled by Americans, unlike Amazon and Flipkart parent Walmart.
Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
Indian quick grocery delivery startup Zepto raised $350M at the same $5B valuation as its $340M raise in August 2024; Zepto has raised $1.35B since June 2024
Melissa Quinn / CBS News:
SCOTUS dismisses Meta's appeal of a lower court order reviving a shareholder lawsuit for allegedly misleading investors on the 2015 Cambridge Analytica scandal  —  Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Facebook's appeal of a lower court order reviving a shareholder lawsuit brought …
Blake Brittain / Reuters:
A Texas jury awards Netlist $118M in damages from Samsung in a patent lawsuit, after finding Samsung made and sold infringing DRAM products to customers  —  A federal jury in Marshall, Texas, on Friday awarded computer memory company Netlist (NLST.PK)$118 million in damages from Samsung Electronics …
More: Reuters
Alexandra Alper / Reuters:
A US Chamber of Commerce email shows the Biden administration could add up to 200 Chinese chip companies to a trade restriction list as soon as next week  —  The Biden administration is set to unveil new export restrictions on China as soon as next week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told members in a Thursday email.

More News

Mia Sato / The Verge:
Threads is testing AI-generated summaries of what users are discussing, in the app's Trending Now section in the US, and Search and Trending Now improvements

Earlier Picks

Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
A UK CMA report finds that Apple's policies hold back innovation in mobile browsers and recommends investigating Apple and Google's mobile ecosystem activities
James Reddick / The Record:
In its latest security report, Meta says it removed 2M+ accounts this year connected to pig butchering scams conducted from Southeast Asia and the UAE
Brady Dale / Axios:
SEC chair Gary Gensler will step down on January 20; it has been traditional for SEC chairs to resign if the administration changes in the middle of their term
Aisha Malik / TechCrunch:
Meta is rolling out voice message transcripts on WhatsApp globally over the coming weeks in select languages, and says they are generated on users' devices
