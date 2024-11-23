Open Links In New Tab
New York Times:
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner says China-linked Salt Typhoon group listened to phone calls and read texts by hacking US telecom networks  —  The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said hackers listened to phone calls and read texts by exploiting aging equipment …
Reuters:
An investigation finds several women across the US were deceived, drugged, terrorized, and sexually enslaved by sex traffickers to make money from OnlyFans  —  OnlyFans gives women the chance to earn money by making porn.  Sex traffickers also use the platform to abuse and exploit them, say police and prosecutors.
Financial Times:
A look at challenges facing Samsung Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, including the company falling behind in the AI chip race and discontent from employees  —  Chip woes and labour unrest test the mettle of third-generation leader of South Korea's most valuable company
Carly Page / TechCrunch:
Palo Alto Networks says it has observed exploitation of two zero-days in its PAN-OS firewall OS; researchers say hackers have compromised 2,000+ firewalls  —  Malicious hackers have compromised potentially thousands of organizations by exploiting two new zero-day vulnerabilities found …
Associated Press:
SCOTUS agrees to hear a challenge against the FCC's $8B per year program to subsidize phone and internet services in schools, libraries, and rural areas  —  The Supreme Court on Friday stepped into a major legal fight over the $8 billion a year the federal government spends to subsidize phone …
Wall Street Journal:
Elon Musk, as Trump's efficiency czar, is singling out ordinary federal staffers, including some with climate-related jobs, on X and unleashing his fans on them  —  As Trump efficiency czar, the billionaire is targeting employees by name on X—sparking pushback  —  Unlimited access across all platforms and devices.
Zack Abrams / The Block:
Polymarket blocks users in France from placing trades, as the country's gaming regulator investigates the platform's compliance with local gambling laws  —  - Prediction marketplace Polymarket has restricted users in France from accessing its platform, according to a message shown when trying to access the site from the country.
Pirate Wires:
Sources and screenshots: Kalshi paid influencers to imply that Polymarket and its CEO Shayne Coplan engaged in illegal activity, after FBI's raid on Coplan

Max Tani / Semafor:
Sources: CNN is considering making network anchor Kaitlan Collins its chief White House correspondent and relocating her show from New York to DC

Peter White / Deadline:
Fox and Hulu extend their content partnership, including in-season streaming rights for Fox's programming; sources: the deal is worth $1.5B over four years

Andrew Deck / Nieman Lab:
Experts expect a surge in FOIA requests in Trump's second term, causing more delays and lawsuits; FOIA.gov: as of Q3 2024, the backlog of requests reached 222K+

Moneycontrol:
Q&A with Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha on raising a new $350M round, the narrative that quick commerce is hurting grocery stores, industry pay structure, and more

Earlier Picks

Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft releases the first beta preview of its Recall AI feature for Copilot+ PCs, including Click to Do, a feature similar to Google's Circle to Search
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers detail a “nearest neighbor attack” by Russia's APT28, which remotely breached a target's Wi-Fi by hijacking a laptop in a building across the street
Mia Sato / The Verge:
Threads is testing AI-generated summaries of what users are discussing, in the app's Trending Now section in the US, and Search and Trending Now improvements
Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch:
Anthropic raised another $4B from Amazon, will make AWS its primary training partner, and is working with Annapurna Labs to develop new Trainium accelerators
