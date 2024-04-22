Open Links In New Tab
Christopher Jungstedt / Bloomberg:
Swedish game developer Embracer Group plans to split into three publicly traded companies, focused on tabletop, indie, and AAA games; EMBRAC-B closes up 8.61%  —  - Embracer shareholders to get stock in new firms as dividend  — Includes €900 million refinancing and new ownership structure
Scott Stein / CNET:
Meta opens up its VR OS called Horizon OS to third parties and says Asus and Lenovo are both planning Meta Horizon OS-compatible headsets  —  Meta's Horizon OS, as it's now called, will bring Quest-alikes: Asus, Lenovo, and even an Xbox variant are coming.  Here's what to expect.
Matt Burgess / Wired:
Researchers: files on a misconfigured North Korean server hint local animators worked on upcoming Prime Video and HBO Max TV shows, possibly via a Chinese front  —  Thousands of exposed files on a misconfigured North Korean server hint at one way the reclusive country may evade international sanctions.
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
The EU opens another TikTok probe and will assess whether TikTok Lite's design, which financially rewards users for watching or liking videos, is “addictive”  —  The European Union has opened a second formal investigation into TikTok, announcing Monday that it suspects …
Lauren Forristal / TechCrunch:
Tinder announces Share My Date, letting users share their date plans with friends via a link that includes their match's name, meeting location, date, and time  —  It's not uncommon for people to screenshot dating profiles and send them to their friends and loved ones, either to get feedback …
Zheping Huang / Bloomberg:
Memo to US staff: TikTok vows a legal battle if the US' divestment bill becomes law, saying the bill is “a clear violation” of its users' First Amendment rights  —  TikTok told employees it will fight in the courts if a US bill forcing a ban or divestiture of the Chinese-owned app …
Reuters:
Russia sentences Meta spokesperson Andy Stone in absentia to six years for “publicly defending terrorism”; Russia designates Meta as an extremist organization  —  A military court in Moscow on Monday sentenced Meta Platforms (META.O) spokesperson Andy Stone to six years in prison for …
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
Q&A with Discord CEO Jason Citron on creating a more private internet, developers, community, gaming origins, moderation, layoffs, Loom video meetings, and more  —  For teens and gamers, Discord has become their entire online social lives.  Co-founder Jason Citron thinks the internet is headed more in that direction.
Rohan Goswami / CNBC:
Cloud data management company Informatica says it is not currently in talks to be acquired, after Salesforce's reported interest in a ~$10B deal; INFA falls 8%+  —  Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica at the New York Stock Exchange, October 27, 2021.  —  Enterprise data management company Informatica …

Amy Graff / SFGATE:
KQED, a Bay Area NPR and PBS affiliate, is initiating buyouts, and may have layoffs or a hiring freeze; in 2023, revenue hit $90.4M and expenses $100.9M

Elle Griffin / The Elysian:
Penguin vs. DOJ transcripts: top publishing houses spend most of their money on book advances for big celebrities like Britney Spears and franchise authors

Sara Fischer / Axios:
Puck hires veteran journalist and TV commentator John Heilemann as its chief political columnist and partner, as the outlet expands its presence in Washington

Earlier Picks

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge:
A look at Home Assistant, an open-source smart home platform with an estimated 1M users, as its creators announce a foundation to help reach the mainstream
Jameson Dow / Electrek:
Tesla cuts Full Self-Driving's US price from $12K to $8K, after a price cut from $15K to $12K in September 2023, and drops the $6K Enhanced Autopilot option
