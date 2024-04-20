Open Links In New Tab
Daniel Wiessner / Reuters:
Google scraps a 2019 policy requiring US suppliers and staffing firms to pay their employees $15 an hour and provide health insurance and other benefits  —  Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) on Friday said it will roll back requirements that U.S. suppliers and staffing firms pay their employees …
Gaby Del Valle / The Verge:
The US Senate reauthorizes FISA's Section 702; some communication service providers had threatened to stop cooperating with the US government in case of a lapse  —  The Senate has passed a bill reauthorizing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) …
Foo Yun Chee / Reuters:
Sources: EU may accept Apple's proposal to open its NFC payments tech to rivals, and may close its antitrust probe in May, letting Apple avoid hefty fines  —  Apple's (AAPL.O) offer to open its tap-and-go mobile payments system to rivals is set to be approved by EU antitrust regulators as soon …
Foo Yun Chee / Reuters:
Pornhub, Stripchat, and XVideos will have to comply with additional obligations, such as submitting risk assessment reports, under the EU DSA starting next week  —  Adult content companies Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos will have to do risk assessment reports and take measures …
George Steer / Financial Times:
Nvidia closed down 10% on Friday, falling the most since March 2020 and losing more than $200B of its market value, as investors pull back from AI bets  —  US stock markets suffer their worst run since October 2022 as investors pull back from AI bets  —  Nvidia's share price plunged …
James Hunt / The Block:
Bitcoin's fourth halving is now complete, lowering miners' block subsidy rewards from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC; the third halving was in May 2020  —  - Bitcoin's fourth halving event has completed, ushering in a new epoch for the network.  — Bitcoin's block subsidy reward for miners has dropped from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.
Nikkei Asia:
SK Hynix partners with TSMC to develop next-gen HBM4 chips, which are critical for AI and slated for mass production in 2026, and advanced chip packaging tech  —  Asian chipmakers aim to supply next-generation high-bandwidth memory for Nvidia  —  SEOUL/TAIPEI — SK Hynix …
Reuters:
China publishes measures to boost foreign investment in its domestic technology sector, including encouraging tech companies to raise money via bond issuance  —  China published measures on Friday aimed at promoting overseas investment in its technology sector, in a latest bid …
Emma Roth / The Verge:
Post.News, the news-focused social platform launched in 2022 that offered micropayments to publishers, is shutting down after failing to grow “fast enough”  —  Post News, a Twitter alternative that emerged in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover, is shutting down.

More News

Ryan Browne / CNBC:
Telegram partners with Tether to let the messaging app's ~900M users send USDT to each other through The Open Network blockchain
Zack Whittaker / TechCrunch:
Hacking group GhostR claims it stole 5.3M records from World-Check screening database, used for KYC checks for sanctions and financial crime links, in March

Earlier Picks

Ryan Morrison / Tom's Guide:
Microsoft researchers introduce VASA-1, an AI model that can create a realistic talking face video from a portrait photo and an audio file, in research preview
Dwarkesh Patel / Dwarkesh Podcast:
Q&A with Mark Zuckerberg on Llama 3, buying H100s for Reels' launch, AGI, energy constraints, dangers of open source, metaverse, Meta's custom silicon, and more
Zaheer Kachwala / Reuters:
Google says it will consolidate teams that focus on building AI models across Research and DeepMind, and move its Responsible AI teams from Research to DeepMind
Kris Holt / Engadget:
Meta cuts the price of the base 128GB Quest 2 from $249 to $199, its second permanent price cut in four months, after a drop from $299 to $249 in January 2024
Sarah Whitten / CNBC:
Netflix reports Q1 revenue up 15% YoY to $9.37B, vs. $9.28B est., paid memberships up 16% YoY to 269.6M, vs. 264.2M est., and net income up 79% YoY to $2.33B
Crystal Kim / Axios:
A US jury finds Avraham “Avi” Eisenberg, a crypto trader who stole $110M on the Mango Markets exchange in 2022, guilty of fraud despite his “code is law” claim
