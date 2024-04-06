Open Links In New Tab
New York Times:
Sources: OpenAI transcribed 1M+ hours of YouTube videos through Whisper and used the text to train GPT-4; Google also transcribed YouTube videos to harvest text  —  OpenAI, Google and Meta ignored corporate policies, altered their own rules and discussed skirting copyright law …
New York Times:
Sources: Meta debated buying a publisher like Simon & Schuster for AI training data and weighed using copyrighted online data even if that meant facing lawsuits  —  To make artificial intelligence systems more powerful, tech companies need online data to feed the technology.  Here's what to know.
Kevin Poireault / Infosecurity:
Wiz details two now-fixed security issues on the Hugging Face AI platform that put customer data at risk, as Hugging Face partners with Wiz to improve security  —  Cloud security provider Wiz found two critical architecture flaws in generative AI models uploaded to Hugging Face, the leading hub for sharing AI models and applications.
Alexandra Sternlicht / Fortune:
A look at OnlyFans AI chatbot startups, which are replacing some low-wage workers with bots trained on creators' chats to mimic their dirty talk and upselling  —  Hey there, it's tech reporter Alexandra Sternlicht.  —  OnlyFans creators' careers are underwritten by sexting.
Forums: r/technology
Peter Kafka / Business Insider:
Filings from FTC lawsuit against Meta: Instagram had $32.4B in ad revenue in 2021, 27% of Meta's revenue and more than YouTube's $28.8B ad revenue in 2021  —  - Instagram generated $32.4 billion in ad revenue in 2021, making up 27% of Meta's total revenue.  — Instagram's ad revenue …
Bloomberg:
FTC lawsuit filings: Instagram had ad revenues of $22B in 2020, or 26% of Meta's total revenue, and $16.5B in H1 2022
Matt Binder / Mashable:
X promoted a fake headline about Iran attacking Israel on its Explore page, after Elon Musk promised “real-time customized news for you created by Grok AI”  —  The AI-generated false headline was promoted by X in its official trending news section.
Filipe Espósito / 9to5Mac:
Apple updates App Store guidelines, allowing game emulators for the first time globally, and letting music streaming apps in the EU link to external websites  —  After the EU commission fined Apple $2 billion and announced that it's not satisfied with the changes the company made to comply …
Lewis Gordon / The Ringer:
A look at Monument Valley, a puzzle game developed by ustwo that won Apple's design award in 2014 and stood out in a market dominated by free-to-play titles  —  A scene as still and pure as it is confounding: towers stretching up, flags billowing gently in the wind, stone walkways appearing to defy the principles of architecture.
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
Source: Y Combinator is inviting some alumni entrepreneurs to invest a minimum of $250,000, which will be split among the three funds it is currently raising  —  - The accelerator is requiring limited partners invest in all three of its new funds, a somewhat bold move in the current environment.
The Information:
Source: Jony Ive and Sam Altman's AI device startup is in funding talks with Emerson Collective and Thrive Capital; Ive wants to raise up to $1B in funding  —  A mysterious company started by former Apple designer Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to launch an artificial intelligence-powered personal device …

More News

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Snapchat turns off Solar System, which lets users see their position in their friends' orbits, by default, after a report said it was adding to teens' anxiety
Alex Kantrowitz / Big Technology:
Google, Yahoo, Perplexity, and other search companies are working on understanding user intent to decide whether to show generative AI answers or just links

Earlier Picks

Bloomberg:
A US jury finds Terraform Labs and Do Kwon liable for fraud in a US SEC lawsuit, boosting SEC's efforts to assert greater control over the crypto industry
Ryan Heath / Axios:
Meta plans to label a wider range of video, audio, and image content as “Made with AI” starting in May, following feedback from its independent Oversight Board
Dan Milmo / The Guardian:
Microsoft warns that China plans to disrupt US, South Korean, and Indian elections in 2024 with AI-generated content, after using Taiwan's election as a dry run
