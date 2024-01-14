Open Links In New Tab
Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch:
Anthropic researchers: AI models can be trained to deceive and the most commonly used AI safety techniques had little to no effect on the deceptive behaviors  —  Most humans learn the skill of deceiving other humans.  So can AI models learn the same?  Yes, the answer seems — and terrifyingly, they're exceptionally good at it.
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Apple is shutting a 121-person San Diego team of the Data Operations Annotations group, responsible for improving Siri's accuracy, and moving staff to Austin  —  - Company will relocate key Siri data operations group to Austin  — Employees who can't transfer or find other jobs will be let go
Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
Google pulls Binance, Kraken, and other global crypto apps from the Play Store in India, after the country flagged them for operating illegally in December 2023  —  Google has pulled many crypto exchanges, including Binance and Kraken, from its Play Store in India, the latest blow …
Emilia David / The Verge:
CES 2024 was all about “AI”, with many companies rebranding anything involving algorithms as AI and running the risk of overpromising to consumers  —  This year at CES was the year AI took over. … It was a little too much.  —  It may be the year of AI at CES, but many of these …
Bloomberg:
The hack of the @SECGov X account highlights security gaps at the agency, which wasn't fully adhering to US federal cybersecurity standards as of September 2023  —  - Agency's X hack on Tuesday shines light on security gaps  — Watchdog said the agency wasn't adhering to all standards
Kevin Systrom / Artifact News:
Kevin Systrom says news sharing app Artifact will shut down, after concluding that “the market opportunity isn't big enough to warrant continued investment”  —  To our Artifact Users and Partners:  —  We've made the decision to wind down operations of the Artifact app.
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Chainalysis analysis of ~400 crypto wallets of CSAM sellers: revenue is down since 2021, but sellers are using mixers and privacy coins to evade law enforcement  —  Crypto tracing firm Chainalysis found that sellers of child sexual abuse materials are successfully using “mixers” and …
Sam Biddle / The Intercept:
OpenAI quietly removed its ban on “military and warfare” use from its usage policy, as part of a major rewrite to make the policy “clearer” and “more readable”  —  OpenAI this week quietly deleted language expressly prohibiting the use of its technology …
David Karpf / The Atlantic:
OpenAI's GPT Store debut is reminiscent of Facebook Platform's 2007 launch, which allowed Facebook to use third-party developers' products to boost stickiness  —  The immediate future of generative AI looks a bit like Facebook's past.  —  ChatGPT has certainly captured the world's imagination since its release at the end of 2022.
Elizabeth Lopatto / The Verge:
Amazon sells products with titles like “I'm sorry, I cannot fulfill this request as it goes against OpenAI use policy”, as sellers use ChatGPT to write listings  —  Fun new game just dropped!  Go to the internet platform of your choice, type “goes against OpenAI use policy,” …

Techmeme Ride Home:
 (Bonus) John Gruber Talks Apple And AI
The day's tech news, every day at 5pm ET. Fifteen minutes and you're up to date.
From Mediagazer

Sam Jones / Financial Times:
Memo: BI CEO says internal review found reporting on plagiarism in Neri Oxman's MIT doctoral thesis to be rigorous and fair; Axel Springer says it stands by BI

Georg Szalai / The Hollywood Reporter:
Q&A with Roxi CEO Rob Lewis on launching the UK-based music video streaming service in the US, licensing deals, generating revenue, key competitors, and more

Dade Hayes / Deadline:
DirecTV and Tegna reach a carriage deal to end the programming blackout of 64 Tegna stations that affected ~5M US customers since November 30, 2023

John Herrman / New York Magazine:
A look at TikTok's e-commerce push, including subsidizing sales and shipping, and promoting sellers in user feeds, as ad sales weaken and social media stagnates
Thomas Claburn / The Register:
Recorded Future's security researchers detail the various ways cybercriminals and APTs are frequently abusing GitHub's services to support and deliver malware

Kate Irwin / Decrypt:
GameStop plans to shut down its NFT marketplace on February 2, 2024, due to “continuing regulatory uncertainty”, after launching the platform in October 2022
Belle Lin / Wall Street Journal:
A joint US-China research effort finds that graphene can act as a semiconductor, but experts say graphene chips face immense manufacturing hurdles and costs
Ben Cox / Ben's Blog:
An analysis of the fediverse's backend hosting providers: Germany-based Hetzner hosts 51.6% of the network's active users, followed by France-based OVH at 10.7%
