Atari unveils the $130 Atari 2600+ with HDMI and a slot for Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 cartridges, a $25 CX40+ joystick, and a $40 CX30+ paddle controller bundle

August 24, 2023, 11:15 AM
Top News

Tom Phillips / Eurogamer.net:
Q&A with Phil Spencer on growing Game Pass, Microsoft's mobile focus, streaming Starfield and other games on mobile, Xbox generations, console prices, and more  —  Phil Spencer on new hardware, price drops, mid-gen refreshes - and why the company won't ditch Series S.  —  Interview by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Apple announces support for California's Right to Repair Act, which passed a Senate vote in May 2023 and now awaits approval before a full assembly vote  —  In a surprise move, Apple this week penned a letter to California state senator Susan Talamantes Eggman, voicing support for SB 244 …
Kif Leswing / CNBC:
Nvidia reports Q2 revenue up 101% YoY to $13.51B, vs. $11.22B est., Data Center revenue up 171% YoY to $10.32B, and authorizes a $25B buyback  —  - Nvidia's performance was driven by its data center business, which includes the A100 and H100 AI chips that are needed to build and run artificial intelligence applications like ChatGPT.
Erin Woo / The Information:
Sources: TikTok plans to bar links to Amazon and other e-commerce sites to force people to use TikTok Shop; source says Shop will lose $500M+ in the US in 2023  —  The cost of TikTok's online shopping expansion in the U.S. is beginning to add up.  —  TikTok Shop, the app's nascent shopping service …
David Gewirtz / ZDNet:
Google announces new security features for Workspace, including zero-trust, data loss prevention, and digital sovereignty controls, rolling out in 2023 and 2024  —  Google Workspace, your most secure choice in productivity suites, will be getting even more secure.
Irregular Ideas:
We are at the tail end of the first wave of LLM-based AI, which performs better than the average human in some tasks but is not enough and is expensive to train
Clive Cookson / Financial Times:
Research teams from the University of California, San Francisco and Stanford University use AI and electrodes to turn thoughts into speech via a lifelike avatar  —  Scientists use electrodes and AI programs to turn thoughts into speech via a lifelike avatar
Kris Holt / Engadget:
Epic Games announces the Epic First Run program, offering developers 100% of net revenue for six months if they launch games exclusively on the Epic Games Store  —  Games and apps in the Epic First Run program will also benefit from extra exposure on the storefront.
Dade Hayes / Deadline:
WBD plans to launch CNN Max, a 24/7 stream pulled from CNN's US and international feeds alongside some original content, in “open beta” on September 27 on Max  —  - Netflix Added 2.6M U.S. Subscribers In July, Continuing Advertising Momentum Amid Password-Sharing Crackdown, Study Finds
Katherine Ross / Blockworks:
The US DOJ charges Tornado Cash co-founders Roman Storm, of Washington, and Roman Semenov, a Russian national, with money laundering and sanctions violations  —  The inclusion of the Tornado Cash co-founder on the list marks an escalation of the US government's previous investigations into the crypto mixer
VideoCardz.com:
MSI shares an unlisted video confirming Intel's upcoming 14th Gen CPUs will see no major core count upgrades and will be 3% faster than 13th Gen CPUs on average  —  MSI unimpressed with 14th Gen Core series  —  MSI made a mistake of sharing an unlisted video which has now leaked out.
Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch:
Hugging Face confirms it raised a $235M Series D from Salesforce, Google, Amazon, Nvidia, Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, and others, bringing its total raised to $395.2M  —  As first reported by The Information, then seemingly verified by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on X (formerly known as Twitter) …
Jack Schickler / CoinDesk:
Filings: FTX wants to begin selling, staking, and hedging its crypto holdings, valued at over $3B, and seeks to hire Mike Novogratz's Galaxy as an advisor  —  The bankrupt exchange wants to return funds to creditors in dollars without denting value.  —  Register Now

From Mediagazer

Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector:
Marion County Sheriff's Office agrees to destroy the files that the police copied from the Marion County Record's computers and illegally kept on a flash drive

Stephen King / The Atlantic:
Stephen King reflects on his books being used for AI training, arguing the sum is lesser than its parts, so far, as creativity can't happen without sentience

Raksha Kumar / Reuters Institute:
Q&A with Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin on India blocking The Kashmir Walla's website, the government's push to turn the media into PR, and more

More News

Mat Di Salvo / Decrypt:
Crypto exchange Bitstamp plans to end its Ethereum staking service for US customers starting on September 25, citing “current regulatory dynamics in the US”
Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
Atari unveils the $130 Atari 2600+ with HDMI and a slot for Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 cartridges, a $25 CX40+ joystick, and a $40 CX30+ paddle controller bundle

Earlier Picks

Emily Bary / MarketWatch:
Snowflake reports Q2 revenue up 36% YoY to $674M, vs. $662M est., net loss up 2% YoY to $227M, and projects Q3 product revenue of $670M to $675M, vs. $675M est.
Zac Bowden / Windows Central:
Sources: Microsoft is experimenting with bringing new AI capabilities to Windows 11 apps, like generating a canvas from text in Paint and OCR in Snipping Tool
Andrew E. Freedman / Tom's Hardware:
Qualcomm updates its lineup of processors for gaming handhelds, adding the G1 and G2 chips for cheaper devices and unveiling its flagship Snapdragon G3x Gen 2
Bo Moore / IGN:
Hands-on with Sony's PlayStation Portal: a slightly weird design, lighter than the Switch, expansive and vibrant 60Hz LCD display, no Bluetooth, and needs a PS5
