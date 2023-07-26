 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
July 26, 2023, 4:45 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

Ivan Mehta / TechCrunch:
Twitter changes its handle from @twitter to @X, Twitter Blue to @XBlue, @TwitterSupport to @Support, and more; the previous @X owner now uses @x12345678998765  —  Twitter has changed its official handle to @X as part of the ongoing rebranding.  As a result, the original @Twitter handle is now inactive …
Wall Street Journal:
Emails: Twitter/X offers discounts on new video ads in the US and UK and warns advertisers they will lose verified status unless they reach spending thresholds
George Hammond / Financial Times:
Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI launch the Frontier Model Forum, aiming to ensure “the safe and responsible development of frontier AI models”  —  Anthropic, Google, Microsoft and OpenAI team up to establish best practices but critics argue they want to avoid regulation
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft starts rolling out a new Xbox Home UI, offering more space for backgrounds and quick access to store, search, and settings, after 10 months of testing  —  Microsoft first started testing a new Xbox Home UI nearly a year ago, and the company is now ready to deliver it to all Xbox owners.
Allison Johnson / The Verge:
Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Flip5, offering a larger 3.4" cover screen, up from 1.9" on the Z Flip 4, a new hinge, 256GB storage, and more for the same $999  —  The Motorola Razr Plus' reign as the best flip phone might be short-lived.  —  The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is officially here …
Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 hands-on: the new Flex Hinge seems solid and larger 3.4" external display has potential, but apps may struggle with the odd aspect ratio
Sam Rutherford / Engadget:
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 hands-on: essentially the same displays and some nice upgrades, but Samsung seems to be wasting its advantage and $1,800 is ludicrous  —  Even with a new hinge, a brighter display and improved multitasking, the Z Fold's rivals are catching up.
Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Fold5, offering the same 7.6" and 6.2" displays, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 50MP rear camera, a new hinge, and new colors for $1,800
CNN:
US prosecutors ask a judge to detain Sam Bankman-Fried over witness tampering allegations, saying he leaked Caroline Ellison's personal writings to the NYT  —  New York CNN —  —  US prosecutors asked a federal judge to detain former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over allegations of witness-tampering.
Electronic Frontier Foundation:
The FBI's seizure of Mastodon server Kolektiva.social in May should serve as a wake-up call to fediverse users and hosts to protect their privacy  —  We're in an exciting time for users who want to take back control from major platforms like Twitter and Facebook.
Bloomberg:
New rules approved by the SEC require publicly traded companies to file details of a cyberattack within four days of identifying that it has a material impact  —  - Delay possible if public safety or national security at risk  — Some business groups argued that deadline was too short
Kif Leswing / CNBC:
The Overture Maps Foundation, formed by Meta, Microsoft, AWS, and TomTom, releases its first dataset with 59M “points of interest” donated by Meta and Microsoft  —  - A group formed by Meta, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and TomTom is releasing data that could enable companies …
Meta Investor Relations:
Meta reports Q2 revenue up 11% YoY to $32B, net income up 16% YoY to $7.79B, and family daily active people up 7% YoY to 3.07B for June 2023  —  Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.  —  “We had a good quarter.
Jonathan Vanian / CNBC:
Meta's Reality Labs unit reports Q2 revenue of $276M vs. $421M est., down from $339M in Q1 2023 and $452M in Q2 2022, and a $3.7B operating loss, vs. $3.5B est.
Ben Tarnoff / The Guardian:
A profile of Joseph Weizenbaum, who created the first chatbot in 1966 but turned against AI, believing the computer revolution constricted our humanity  —  Computer scientist Joseph Weizenbaum was there at the dawn of artificial intelligence - but he was also adamant that we must never confuse computers with humans
Victoria Song / The Verge:
Samsung announces the $300+ Galaxy Watch6 and $400+ Galaxy Watch6 Classic, powered by Wear OS 4, reviving the Classic's rotating bezel, and more  —  The Classic's rotating bezel is back — and the display bezels are a lot thinner all around.  Oh, and here comes Wear OS 4.

Sponsor Posts

Comprehensive.io:
Free compensation benchmarking data from 3,000 startups  —  Search by job title and get FREE access to market pay data.  Paid version helps HR teams automate comp reviews and communicate total compensation to employees.
Zoho:
Mastering the data maze: Exploring business intelligence within Zoho One, Part 1  —  Introduction With the plethora of software tools used by businesses to run various functions from sales, marketing …
Bento:
Free Figma template of onboarding & activation designs  —  Take inspiration from the popular onboarding experiences in SaaS.  Adapt to your product with these reusable components and launch them in-app with Bento.
Techmeme Leaderboards:
Find the top reporters on AI, VR, IoT, cloud computing, VC and much more  —  We've analyzed Techmeme's news crawl data to identify the most influential writers on 48 topics.  Download reports immediately for just $100.
Sponsor Techmeme
Techmeme Ride Home:
 Thu. 07/27 - Meta Back To Par
The day's tech news, every day at 5pm ET. Fifteen minutes and you're up to date.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:45 PM ET, July 26, 2023.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Bloomberg:
Research using Meta's data from around the 2020 US election shows news audiences were highly politically segregated; changing algorithms didn't change attitudes

Murray Stassen / Music Business Worldwide:
Universal Music Group Q2: revenue rises 8.8% YoY to €2.697B, or $2.93B, subscription streaming revenue up 13%, and merchandising up 12.1%; stock climbs 10%+

Max Goldbart / Deadline:
The UK's Film & TV Charity names Marcus Ryder, former BBC news executive and a diversity veteran, as its CEO, replacing Alex Pumfrey, who moved to ITV this year

More News

Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Samsung unveils the $800+ Galaxy Tab S9, $1,000+ S9 Plus, $1,200+ and S9 Ultra, offering a similar design, new CPUs, and new OLED displays, shipping August 11

Earlier Picks

Lauren Tara LaCapra / The Information:
Former employees detail how the Apple Card partnership between Apple and Goldman Sachs soured; a source says Apple Card had ~10M users as of earlier this year
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter