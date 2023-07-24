 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
Reuters:
Elon Musk tweets “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand” and “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide” on July 24  —  Elon Musk said on Sunday he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu …
Brian Merchant / Los Angeles Times:
Studio executives embraced Silicon Valley's magical thinking of hypergrowth and disruption for the past 10 years, only to slash worker pay as the boom times end  —  In one respect, the actors and writers of Hollywood uniting on the picket lines in a historic, industry-shaking strike is a tale as old as time …
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Why the Vision Pro app store may be more successful than the Apple Watch or Apple TV app stores, despite the headset's small user base for the first few years  —  Third-party apps will be crucial to the success of the Vision Pro, but the pricey and niche nature of the device means that developers may not quickly flock to it.
Kevin Roose / New York Times:
An analysis of the potential impact of the eight AI commitments to the White House made by OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, Anthropic, and Inflection  —  Seven leading A.I. companies made eight promises about what they'll do with their technology.  Our columnist sizes up their potential impact.
Madhumita Murgia / Financial Times:
Profiles of eight former Google research scientists who co-authored the pioneering AI paper “Attention Is All You Need” that paved the way for the rise of LLMs  —  Their paper paved the way for the rise of large language models.  But all have since left the Silicon Valley giant
Mike Orcutt / MIT Technology Review:
A look at the Boston Fed's Project Hamilton, launched in 2020 to research how to design a US CBDC but ended in 2022 after opposition from anti-CBDC legislators  —  Prominent politicians want to make sure a central bank digital currency never happens in the US—just as we've learned the basics of how one might work.
Financial Times:
The Worldcoin Foundation rolls out its Worldcoin token, received after using an eye-scanning “orb”, in 35 cities; Worldcoin plans to retain 20% of its tokens  —  Start-up co-founded by OpenAI chief faces regulatory pushback in US  —  Sam Altman's cryptocurrency project …
Katherine Alejandra Cross / Wired:
Reddit and Bluesky are contrasting examples on how not to moderate, one centralizing in the worst way possible and the other decentralizing catastrophically  —  Moderating a site isn't easy—just ask Elon.  But Bluesky and Reddit are contrasting examples of how not to do it.

More News

Caiwei Chen / Rest of World:
Similarweb: by May-end, daily downloads of ByteDance's social media app Lemon8 fell to 6.7% of its March peak; the app was in the US App Store's top 10 in March
Yogita Khatri / The Block:
Coinbase plans to shut down its bitcoin-backed loan program Borrow for retail customers and says loan holders must pay any outstanding dues by November 20, 2023
Emma Goldberg / New York Times:
A US AT&T call center worker details working with an AI tool that transcribes calls and offers technical solutions, and wonders “am I training my replacement?”

Earlier Picks

Ash Hill / Tom's Hardware:
The Linux Foundation forms the Ultra Ethernet Consortium with AMD, Cisco, HPE, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, and others to optimize Ethernet standards for AI and HPC
Jonathan Greig / The Record:
Wiz researchers: the compromised MSA signing key could have given Chinese hackers access beyond Outlook.com and Exchange Online; Microsoft disputes the report
Michael Kan / PCMag:
Twitter sets “daily limits” on the number of direct messages that accounts without Twitter Blue can send, as part of changes to reduce spam in DMs
Richard Lawler / The Verge:
OpenAI plans to release ChatGPT for Android next week, after launching an iOS app in May 2023
Spencer Soper / Bloomberg:
Sources: Amazon plans to force some remote corporate employees to relocate as part of a mandate requiring workers to be in the office three days a week
