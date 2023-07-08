 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
Lauren Feiner / CNBC:
Less than two days after launch, Mark Zuckerberg says Threads signups reached 70M, which is “way beyond our expectations”  —  - Meta's new Twitter competitor Threads has exploded in growth in its first full day since its public debut Wednesday night, fueled by Instagram's already massive userbase.
Jay Peters / The Verge:
Adam Mosseri says Threads will not “encourage” politics and “hard news” as such content brings scrutiny that isn't worth the “incremental engagement or revenue”  —  / Adam Mosseri ran Facebook's News Feed in 2016, and now he tells Alex Heath that politics …
Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
With the launch of Threads, Mark Zuckerberg appeared to have some of his swagger back as the public face of the platform's rollout, amid chaos at Musk's Twitter  —  The Facebook co-founder is seizing the moment with a win after years of tumult  —  Elon Musk has done the once unimaginable …
Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
Threads doesn't have ads, but Meta representatives are talking with ad agencies and brands, some of which, like Netflix and Wendy's, already have many followers
Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
Meta's Supplemental Privacy Policy for Threads says that “your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account”, surprising some users
Sarah Wynn / The Block:
Gemini sues DCG and its founder; Cameron Winklevoss accuses Barry Silbert of being “the architect and mastermind of the DCG and Genesis fraud against creditors”  —  - Crypto exchange Gemini sued Digital Currency Group and its founder on Friday, accusing Barry Silbert of being …
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple plans an appointment-only retail launch of its $3,500 Vision Pro in the US in early 2024, starting with stores in NYC, LA, and other major cities  —  Apple Inc. is planning a retail launch of its Vision Pro headset with appointments and in-store promotion in select US markets early next year …
Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
X Corp. sues Wachtell to recover most of the $90M fee the law firm received from Twitter for defeating Elon Musk's bid to walk away from his $44B Twitter buyout  —  Elon Musk has sued the elite law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to recover most of a $90 million fee it received from Twitter …
New York Times:
Uber, DoorDash, and Grubhub sue NYC, seeking to block the city's new minimum pay standard that increases the hourly wage for gig workers to ~$18 and $20 by 2025
Shaurya Malwa / CoinDesk:
Crypto bridging protocol Multichain confirms an exploit impacted $130M in user-supplied tokens and recommends “all users suspend the use of Multichain services”  —  “It is recommended that all users suspend the use of Multichain services and revoke all contract approvals related to Multichain," developers said early Friday.
Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
Ant Group is proposing a buyback of up to 7.6% of shares at a ~$78.5B valuation, almost 70% lower than the $280B market capitalization of its scrapped 2020 IPO  —  Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co. is proposing to buy back as much as 7.6% of shares in an effort to retain talent and offer an exit …
From Mediagazer

Sam Hancock / BBC:
The BBC suspends a presenter accused of paying a teen £35K for sexually explicit photos, and says it has contacted the police and is working to establish facts

Ben Strauss / Washington Post:
In a letter, the New York Times sports staff asks leadership about its future amid concerns the paper could shut it down and merge The Athletic into the NYT

Giacomo Tognini / Forbes:
Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi will each inherit a ~26.5% stake in Fininvest, which owns 53% of publisher Mondadori and 49% of broadcaster MediaForEurope

More News

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
data.ai: Bluesky passes 1 million downloads globally across iOS and Android, roughly four months after launch; Bluesky has seen ~300K new installs since June 30
Bloomberg:
The People's Bank of China fines Ant Group ~$984M for violating laws in consumer protection, anti-money laundering, and more, ending over two years of probes
Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
Apple removes several predatory lending apps from its App Store in India; some of the apps made the finance list's top 20, despite hundreds of negative reviews

Earlier Picks

Frederick Munawa / CoinDesk:
Lightning Labs unveils tools that let developers create AI agents to leverage GPT function calls to hold, send, and receive bitcoin via the Lightning Network
Nathan Crooks / The Block:
Report: Binance General Counsel Han Ng, Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann, and compliance SVP Steven Christie quit over CZ's response to the DOJ's probe
Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch:
OpenAI releases its GPT-4 API in general availability, giving all paying developers access and planning to give new developers access by the end of July 2023
