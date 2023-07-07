 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
July 7, 2023, 7:00 AM
Max Tani / Semafor:
Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads, saying Meta “engaged in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets” and other IP  —  Twitter is threatening legal action against Meta over its new text-based “Twitter killer” platform …
More: The Guardian, Engadget, TechCrunch, Associated Press, Insider, BetaNews, The Register, Metaverse Post, The Economic Times, Silicon Republic, Android Authority, 9to5Google, Business Post, Ars Technica, Barron's Online, Techdirt, Tom's Guide, International Business Times, RTÉ, Disconnect, IGN, TweakTown, CNN, Gizchina, Coinspeaker, GSMArena.com, The Korea Herald, Digiday, BBC, TheGamer, CNBC, Firstpost, The Hill, Euractiv, Variety, Techlusive, CrackBerry, Newser, Tech Xplore, Reuters, Livemint, NBC News, The Overspill, CryptoSlate, BigTechWire, TIME, New York Post, Mashable, PhoneArena, Forbes, Digital Trends, Social Media Today, Forrester, TechSpot, The Information, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Financial Times, Wccftech, The Apple Post, Social Signals, PYMNTS.com, The i Paper, Agence France-Presse, The Week, SlashGear, MobileSyrup, Gizmodo, Sportico.com, PCMag, MacRumors, Silicon Valley Business …, Dexerto, Cryptopolitan, BGR, Techaeris, Appuals.com, Neowin, Wealth Management, CoinGape, Fortune, Politico, The Verge, Watcher Guru, Los Angeles Times, USA Today, 9to5Mac, Bloomberg, Mastodon Blog, and Financial Times
Jonathan Vanian / CNBC:
Meta launches Instagram's text-based Threads app on the App Store and Google Play in 100+ countries; users log in via Instagram and can follow the same accounts
More: Washington Post, Wired, Meta, TechCrunch, The Verge, Bloomberg, Business Post, New York Times, Guinness World Records, Neowin, The Guardian, Mashable, The Information, Laptop Mag, SlashGear, Livemint, Marketing Dive, Phandroid, The Register, Tech.co, Dexerto, NBC News, BreakingNews.ie, TechCrunch, Insider, Pureinfotech, 9to5Mac, Tom's Guide, The i Paper, Android Authority, France 24, Chennai Print, Voice of America, BizTech News, Digital Trends, Social Media Today, Wall Street Journal, Supercharged, Reuters, Daring Fireball, MacRumors, Slate, The Verge, Vox, The Verge, Associated Press, The Verge, The Hollywood Reporter, CNET, Fortune, PetaPixel, Engadget, Variety, Social Media Today, and Forbes
Twitter: @mosseri, @zuck
Taylor Hatmaker / TechCrunch:
Mark Zuckerberg says Threads now has over 30M signups, up from 10M within seven hours of launch, 5M in four hours, and 2M in two hours
Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
Meta's Supplemental Privacy Policy for Threads says that “your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account”, surprising some users
Nathan Crooks / The Block:
Report: Binance GC Han Ng, Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann, and compliance SVP Steven Christie are leaving Binance over CZ's response to the DOJ's probe  —  - Top executives at Binance resigned this week over CEO Changpeng Zhao's handling of regulatory investigations into the company, Fortune reported, citing sources.
New York Times:
Sources: the FBI searched Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell's home in March 2023, as part of US prosecutors' probe into claims he hacked a nonprofit he founded  —  Federal agents were investigating Jesse Powell, the founder of the crypto exchange Kraken, over claims that he hacked and cyber-stalked a nonprofit arts group.
Takashi Mochizuki / Bloomberg:
Sega co-COO Shuji Utsumi says the company is withholding its biggest games from third-party blockchain gaming projects and is shelving its own blockchain games  —  Sega Corp., the gaming studio once regarded among the staunchest advocates of blockchain gaming, is pulling back from an arena devastated …
Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch:
OpenAI releases its GPT-4 API in general availability, giving all paying developers access and planning to give new developers access by the end of July 2023  —  OpenAI today announced the general availability of GPT-4, its latest text-generating model, through its paid API.
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple is planning an appointment-only retail launch of the Vision Pro in the US in early 2024, starting with stores in major areas like NY and LA  —  Apple Inc. is planning a retail launch of its Vision Pro headset with appointments and in-store promotion in select US markets early next year …
Aisha Malik / TechCrunch:
TikTok launches its subscription-only standalone music streaming service TikTok Music in Indonesia and Brazil, featuring UMG's, WMG's, and Sony Music's catalogs  —  TikTok has already dominated the short-video and social media market, and is now looking to take on Spotify and Apple Music with its latest offering.
Kara Carlson / Austin American-Statesman:
Volkswagen plans to start its first US tests of autonomous driving in Austin, beginning with a small fleet of ID. Buzz EVs equipped with VW and Mobileye tech  —  Even more driverless vehicles will be tooling around Austin, as Volkswagen joins the ranks of companies that have tested their autonomous vehicle technology in Austin.
Michael Shirer / IDC:
Global public cloud services revenue hit $545.8B in 2022, up 22.9% YoY; SaaS-Applications led with 45%+ of the revenue, then IaaS with 21.2%, and PaaS with 17%  —  For more information, contact:  —  mshirer@idc.com  —  Worldwide revenue for the public cloud services market totaled $545.8 billion in 2022 …

