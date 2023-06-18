 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
June 18, 2023, 4:25 PM
Frank Bajak / Associated Press:
Microsoft says hacktivist group Anonymous Sudan' DDoS attacks “temporarily impacted availability” of Azure, Teams, Outlook, and more services in early June 2023  —  In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft's flagship office suite …
Boone Ashworth / Wired:
Reddit's management risks putting the company in a death spiral as users revolt, dedicated moderators quit, and its vibrant discussions move to other platforms  —  When the user revolt ends—if it ever does—Reddit's community won't ever be the same.  —  It's pretty easy to piss people off on Reddit.
Andrew Throuvalas / Decrypt:
Block announces an open beta program for Bitkey, its self-custodial Bitcoin wallet, offering Coinbase and CashApp integrations; Block plans to add BTC trading  —  Bitkey will allow beta users to withdraw Bitcoin from Coinbase and Cashapp using “copy and paste.”
Camomile Shumba / CoinDesk:
Report: a group of central banks developed 33 API functionalities to test 30+ CBDC online, offline, and in-store use cases, via QR codes, phones, and more  —  An API layer could facilitate a wide range of central bank digital currency payment scenarios, a Bank for International Settlements and Bank of England experiment has shown.
Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
Investors of Bengaluru-based Mojocare say they found “financial irregularities” at the health care startup, which has raised ~$23M from Sequoia India and others  —  Mojocare investors have found “financial irregularities” at the Indian health and wellness startup and are moving …
New York Times:
WhatsApp keeps banning Taliban officials' accounts due to US sanctions, causing disruptions at the nascent government, which relies on the app for communication  —  The Taliban administration is stuck in a cat-and-mouse game with WhatsApp, which is off-limits to the nascent government because of U.S. sanctions.
Farah Nayeri / New York Times:
How architects are using AI to design workplaces, office buildings, and spaces that cater to workers' individual needs, as more companies adopt a hybrid model  —  With more hybrid workers and new office needs, firms like Zaha Hadid Architects are turning to artificial intelligence for solutions.

From Mediagazer

Thomas Germain / Gizmodo:
Some publishers say they have seen a sharp drop in Facebook traffic since May 2023; Echobox: the share of traffic to publisher sites from Facebook fell ~50% YoY

Mark Caro / Local News Initiative:
An interview with Stephanie Lulay, one of three co-founders of Block Club Chicago, as the nonprofit outlet hits its fifth anniversary with 29 full-time staffers

The Guardian:
As part of its new policy on AI, The Guardian says it will use AI only when it contributes to original journalism and to help with corrections and suggestions

More News

Stanford CRFM:
Researchers find that major foundation model providers can feasibly comply with the EU's draft AI Act, which would improve transparency in the entire ecosystem

Earlier Picks

Brad Stone / Bloomberg:
How a seminal 2017 paper by Google researchers laid the groundwork for the 2020s AI boom, causing a Silicon Valley frenzy not seen since the 1990s dot-com fever
Nikhilesh De / CoinDesk:
A US federal judge signs off on a temporary agreement between Binance, Binance.US, and the SEC to ensure only Binance.US employees can access US customer funds
Tonya Riley / CyberScoop:
Genetic testing company 1health.io settles with the US FTC for $75K after allegedly exposing sensitive health data, in the FTC's first genetic info enforcement
Sean Lyngaas / CNN:
Oregon and Louisiana warn that the MOVEit hackers may have stolen the SSNs and driver's license numbers of 3.5M Oregonians and 3M+ Louisianians from state DMVs
