 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
March 25, 2023, 7:40 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

Intel:
Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, the author of Moore's Law, dies at 94  —  Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation announced today that company co-founder Gordon Moore has passed away at the age of 94.  —  The foundation reported he died peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023, surrounded by family at his home in Hawaii.
Yoel Roth / Techdirt:
Some national security concerns about TikTok are valid, but forcing it to divest its US operations could undermine TikTok's ability to fight adversarial threats  —  from the when-government-demands-backfire dept  —  Back in August 2020, the Trump White House issued an executive order purporting …
Jameel Jaffer / New York Times:
A TikTok ban would have to satisfy the most stringent form of First Amendment review as the ban would operate as a prior restraint on speech of would-be users  —  The First Amendment has so far played only a bit part in the debate about banning TikTok.  This may change.
Gary Price / LJ Infodocket:
A federal judge decides in favor of four publishers in their copyright infringement case against the Internet Archive and its Controlled Digital Lending program  —  This coverage is free for all visitors.  Your support makes this possible.  —  This coverage is free for all visitors.
Chloe Xiang / VICE:
Microsoft researchers claim GPT-4 showed early signs of AGI, with performance close to human levels in tasks spanning coding, medicine, law, psychology, more  —  The eyebrow-raising claim from Microsoft—which is banking on GPT putting it ahead of Google—contrasts with the model's clear limitations.
Financial Times:
In his first visit to China since 2020, Tim Cook praises Apple's “symbiotic kind of relationship” with China, amid Apple's moves to diversify from the country  —  Chief executive's visit comes despite rising trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and US
Bloomberg:
Sources: Microsoft threatens to cut rivals' Bing search index access if they use it for their AI chat tools and warns at least two customers of violating terms  —  Microsoft Corp. has threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data, which it licenses to rival search engines …
Stratechery:
Q&A with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on AI's iPhone moment, the DGX Cloud service, the US' export controls, Nvidia's position in the stack in an LLM world, and more  —  I first spoke with Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang after last March's GTC conference, and again after last fall's GTC …
Irregular Ideas:
LLMs will remove scholarly, creative, and economic software creation barriers, marking the industry's Gutenberg moment to unleash the next great technology wave  —  There is immense hyperbole about recent developments in artificial intelligence, especially Large Language Models like ChatGPT.
Georgia Gee / The Intercept:
An investigation finds US homeowners associations teaming up with police to install Flock Safety's license plate surveillance cameras, without telling residents  —  At a city council meeting in June 2021, Mayor Thomas Kilgore, of Lakeway, Texas, made an announcement that confused his community.
Alexa Corse / Wall Street Journal:
Email: Twitter offers four-year equity grants to staff, on top of legacy equity, that will start to vest after six months and plans a liquidity event in a year  —  New stock will start to vest after six months, according to an email  —  Twitter Inc. is offering new equity grants to staff …
Mike Wheatley / SiliconANGLE:
Databricks open sources Dolly, an LLM that the company says can be trained in less than three hours on one machine and is a clone of Stanford's Alpaca model  —  Big-data analytics firm Databricks Inc. has emerged as an unlikely player in the generative artificial intelligence space …

Sponsor Posts

Brightspot:
Is your CMS solving your content problems, or creating new ones?  —  In a commissioned study written and conducted by Forrester, we revealed that 72% plan to change their CMS platform, is your organization one of them?
Prelay:
How Public Tech Companies De-risk Millions in Revenue Loss  —  Complex products and hybrid teams are today's major growth challenges.  With 50-70% of revenue driven by internal teams beyond sales, how is your org adapting?
Zoho:
The ultimate guide to choosing the right rewards and recognition platform  —  According to a Deloitte survey, employee productivity, performance, and engagement are 14% higher in organizations that prioritize employee recognition programs.
Vesto:
The treasury management platform built for startups  —  Put your idle cash to work, earn higher yields, and extend your runway with Vesto.
Sponsor Techmeme
Techmeme Ride Home:
 (Portfolio Profile) Investor Update (And How To Do Them) With Rownd
The day's tech news, every day at 5pm ET. Fifteen minutes and you're up to date.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:40 PM ET, March 25, 2023.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Jaimie Ding / Los Angeles Times:
The California Journalism Preservation Act, a state bill filed this week, would force Google and Facebook to pay a “journalism usage fee” to fund newsroom jobs

Howard Cohen / Miami Herald:
Alberto Ibargüen, president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, is retiring, describing the change as “stepping down” after 18 years

Martin Baron / Washington Post:
Objectivity is a journalistic principle and is neither a false balance, a false equivalence, both-sidesism, nor neutrality, but a call for open-minded reporting

More News

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / TechCrunch:
A March 15 affidavit shows how the FBI arrested Conor Fitzpatrick, aka Pompompurin, the alleged BreachForums admin; the DOJ caused the forum “to go offline”
TechCrunch:
Sources: Fortra told its GoAnywhere customers that their data was safe after a ransomware attack by the Clop gang, but two said they received ransom demands

Earlier Picks

Lawrence Abrams / BleepingComputer:
OpenAI blames a bug in a Redis client open-source library for the March 20 ChatGPT history issue and exposure of 1.2% of ChatGPT Plus subscribers' personal info
Mitchell Clark / The Verge:
A researcher finds Verification settings in Twitter's app showing that the company may be working on letting Blue subscribers hide their blue checkmark
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
Tether estimates the company will make $700M in profit in Q1, taking its excess reserves to back its USDT stablecoin to $1.66B, above $1B for the first time
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
The UK CMA narrows its probe of Microsoft's $69B Activision Blizzard bid, saying new evidence “provisionally alleviates” concerns about UK game console supply
Todd Spangler / Variety:
Twitter plans to wind down its legacy verified program, first introduced in June 2009, and remove legacy verified checkmarks starting on April 1, 2023
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter