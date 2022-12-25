 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
December 25, 2022, 10:50 PM
Reuters:
Plea hearing court transcript: Caroline Ellison said she and Sam Bankman-Fried knowingly misled investors, lenders, and customers that Alameda borrowed from FTX  —  Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives received billions of dollars in secret loans from the crypto mogul's Alameda Research …
Faiz Siddiqui / Washington Post:
Former Twitter employees and people in Elon Musk's orbit detail his erratic leadership; Musk wanted “full access” for Bari Weiss, which staff refused to grant  —  Musk's intense focus on his social media company purchase has devolved into the culture wars.  Meanwhile, Tesla is tanking.
Kenneth Li / Reuters:
Twitter restores a feature that promotes suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources, after removing it reportedly following Elon Musk's order  —  Twitter Inc restored a feature that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content …
Amanda Hoover / Wired:
Mastodon's decentralized nature raises concerns about the legal risks for users hosting instances, which must comply with copyright and privacy laws globally  —  As the niche, decentralized social networking platform rises in popularity, it faces rising costs, culture shifts—and potential legal risks.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
An interview with Mastodon CEO Eugen Rochko on scaling the network, plans for a split revenue model “like Mozilla's” and no ads, talking to investors, and more
Bloomberg:
The FTC orders Mastercard to give its rivals customer data for processing debit card payments, alleging Mastercard used tokenization to block competing networks  —  The Federal Trade Commission ordered Mastercard Inc. to start providing its competitors with customer account information …
Wayne Ma / The Information:
A look at the challenges Apple's chip group faces; sources: Apple cut the iPhone 14 Pro's next-gen GPU with ray tracing to avoid battery and overheating issues  —  For more than a decade, Apple's silicon engineering group has helped give Apple a competitive edge in smartphones and laptops.
Ricardo Cano / San Francisco Chronicle:
A new California law effectively bans dealers and carmakers like Tesla from “deceptively naming or marketing” semi-autonomous vehicles as full self-driving  —  Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate  —  A Tesla with Full Self-Driving software was reportedly responsible …
Bloomberg:
The 2022 crypto winter showed that the digital asset ecosystem is more interconnected than many participants realized, despite its core decentralization tenet  —  As 2021 came to a close, crypto enthusiasts were brimming with optimism.  After all, it had been a banner year: Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, had crossed into the mainstream.
Naomi Jagoda / Bloomberg:
After pushback, the IRS delays requiring e-commerce apps such as Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, and Etsy to send tax forms to small businesses with $600+ transactions  —  The Internal Revenue Service is delaying a requirement for e-commerce platforms, including Venmo, PayPal, Cash App and Etsy …
Patrick McGee / Financial Times:
Experts warn of a months-long disruption risk to Apple's iPhone production, operations, and Chinese consumer demand caused by China's latest COVID-19 wave  —  Supply chain experts warn outbreak following reversal of zero-Covid curbs creates uncertainty for iPhone maker
Lauren Feiner / CNBC:
Congress passes a $1.7T spending package, including a bill banning TikTok on federal government devices, but fails to pass many aggressive bills targeting tech  —  - Congress passed a large spending package that includes a bill banning TikTok from being used on government devices.

CyberScoop:
Current and former CISA employees and sources detail an agency that lacks a clearly defined strategic direction and whose leadership seems more focused on PR

