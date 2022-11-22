Open Links In New Tab
November 22, 2022, 9:20 PM
New York Times:
Since Elon Musk's takeover, sources say Twitter has in some cases chosen not to pay vendors, as it reviews and renegotiates deals to cut expenses  —  Mr. Musk and his advisers are examining all types of expenses at Twitter.  Some of the social media company's vendors have gotten stiffed.
Liz Hoffman / Semafor:
Despite Elon Musk publicly distancing himself from SBF, texts between them on May 5 show SBF rolled over $100M in Twitter stock during Musk's takeover  —  Elon Musk used Twitter, the platform he now owns, to gleefully mock the meltdown of the crypto exchange FTX.
New York Times:
After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk repeats tactics from SpaceX and Tesla, including firing workers, talking of bankruptcy, and introducing a “hardcore” style
Alex Heath / The Verge:
Sources: at an all-hands, Elon Musk said Twitter is done with layoffs and actively recruiting for roles in engineering and sales; Twitter has 2,700+ employees
Washington Post:
Sources detail Elon Musk's rapid dismantling of Twitter's safety work, narrowing its scope to whatever he deems violent, threatening “sticks and stones” talk  —  Amid the wider turmoil since his takeover last month, Musk has moved rapidly to undermine Twitter's deliberative content-moderation system.
Washington Post:
Pathmatics: over a third of Twitter's top 100 clients, including Mars and Jeep, as well as 14 of the top 50, haven't advertised on Twitter in the past two weeks  —  More than a third of Twitter's top 100 clients have not advertised on the platform in the past two weeks, data shows
Alex Heath / The Verge:
Elon Musk holds Blue Verified's relaunch until “there is high confidence of stopping impersonations” and floats using different colors for orgs and individuals
Koh Gui Qing / Reuters:
Records: FTX, its executives, and SBF's parents bought 19+ properties in the Bahamas worth ~$121M over the past two years as “residence for key personnel”  —  Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives of the failed cryptocurrency exchange bought …
Berber Jin / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Sequoia apologized to its fund investors for the $150M it lost on FTX and told them it would improve its due diligence process on future investments  —  Venture-capital firm tells fund investors that it will improve due diligence on future investments after $150 million loss on crypto exchange
New York Times:
Interviews and messages show how SBF used PACs, nonprofits, and consulting firms to woo politicians, regulators, and others to support his crypto goals  —  In just three years, the FTX co-founder built a massive operation to woo politicians, regulators and nonprofits to support his crypto goals.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Genesis Global has $2.8B in outstanding loans, including ~30% of its lending made to related parties like its parent company DCG  —  The troubled brokerage Genesis Global has $2.8 billion in outstanding loans on its balance sheet, with about 30% of its lending made to related parties including …
Ken Sweet / Associated Press:
In a bankruptcy hearing, FTX lawyers say a “substantial amount” of assets have been stolen from accounts; client names and addresses will be redacted for now  —  Lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a “substantial amount” of assets has been stolen from the accounts …
Eliza Gkritsi / CoinDesk:
Filings: FTX, Alameda, and other affiliates have $1.2B in cash reserves, below the $3.1B owed to the top 50 creditors; Alameda's reserves are largest at ~$393M
Financial Times:
Research: between 100 and 150 crypto hedge funds, or 25%-40% of all specialized funds, have exposure to FTX or FTT, totaling around $2B
Jeff Horwitz / Wall Street Journal:
Facebook's Q3 Widely Viewed Content Report: in a first, none of the top 20 posts broke platform rules; sources detail Meta's latest fight against spammy content  —  Third-quarter content report shows only one in the top 20 posts qualified as engagement bait  —  What's Behind Social Media Spambots and Can They Be Stopped?
Mack DeGeurin / Gizmodo:
Meta's researchers detail Cicero, an AI trained to “human level performance” in negotiation-based strategy game Diplomacy, ranking in the top 10% over 40 games  —  Ever since IBM's Deep Blue artificial intelligence system defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov at his own game in 1997 …
Denny Jacob / Wall Street Journal:
HP to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees, or up to ~10% of its workforce, over the next three years as part of a plan to achieve $1.4B in annualized cost savings  —  Dell warns of a worsening decline after a 17% drop in third-quarter laptop and desktop sales  —  HP Inc. HPQ 0.75%increase …
Samuel Stolton / Politico:
The UK's CMA launches an investigation into Apple's and Google's dominance in mobile browsers and cloud gaming, following a survey that found a “stranglehold”  —  Apple and Google could be forced to loosen their grip on mobile systems after the United Kingdom's competition watchdog launched …

Max Tani / Semafor:
Internal AP messages show how a less-than-10-minute conversation led to the retracted report inaccurately suggesting Russia launched a missile strike on Poland

Tommy Christopher / Mediaite:
Some White House press corps members objected to lack of access to Naomi Biden's wedding, after Vogue posted a story on the event, with images shot in advance

The Guardian:
Australia's Sky News host Peter Gleeson is accused of plagiarism for a third time in a month, using a regional writer's work for ~45% of his Courier-Mail column

Bloomberg:
Sources: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week to raise money for a crypto industry recovery fund
Jack Schickler / CoinDesk:
A Netherlands court finds Tornado Cash developer Alexey Perstev is a flight risk and must remain in jail until February 20, 2023; Perstev was jailed in August
David Enrich / New York Times:
An investigation reveals how online US sports betting grew so big, so fast and what the consequences are likely to be for public health, taxpayers, and others

