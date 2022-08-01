Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
August 1, 2022, 2:15 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

Rebecca Bellan / TechCrunch:
Bolt Mobility, co-founded by Usain Bolt, seems to have ceased operations and vanished from at least five US cities, leaving unusable e-bikes; Bolt raised $40.2M  —  Bolt Mobility, the Miami-based micromobility startup co-founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, appears to have vanished without …
Politico:
In addition to chip subsidies, the US must rethink its immigration policies to lure high-skilled workers and invest in STEM to become a manufacturing hub again  —  JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Just 15 minutes outside of downtown Columbus, the suburbs abruptly evaporate.
Heather Somerville / Wall Street Journal:
As the market downturn sees some US tech investors and startups hunkering down, others continue as normal; Q2 average investment deal sizes are at record levels  —  Market correction leaves some startups in crisis as others take employees on vacation  —  Why a 2022 Recession Would Be Unlike Any Other
Emma Roth / The Verge:
In iOS 16 beta 4, Apple finally adds support for Apple Pay in non-Safari browsers like Chrome and Edge, possibly in response to the EU's Digital Markets Act  —  Not just Safari  —  Apple Pay could finally be compatible with Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox in iOS 16.
Gizmodo:
Investigation: 32 US brokers are selling overlapping datasets with ~2.9B profiles of people pegged as “actively pregnant” or “shopping for maternity products”  —  Gizmodo identified 32 brokers selling data on 2.9 billion profiles of U.S. residents pegged as …
Washington Post:
Investigation: the tech supporting the organ donation network in the US uses old software containing programming mistakes, leading to periodic system failures  —  White House Digital Service found that the technology that matches donated organs to patients has failed repeatedly
Neha Wadekar / Washington Post:
Researchers say Meta is failing to moderate dangerous content on Facebook in Kenya, citing failures in AI as well as linguistic and cultural expertise gaps  —  NAIROBI — The shooter approaches from behind, raising a pistol to his victim's head.  He pulls the trigger and “pop,” a lifeless body slumps forward.

Sponsor Posts

Intel:
Managing a Complex Multi-Cloud Environment Requires a Reliable Ecosystem  —  To avoid vendor lock-in and effectively manage your mission critical workload needs, you need a reliable ecosystem and architecture
Zoho:
4 Shopify sales analytics reports to grow your online store  —  There are many benefits to selling on Shopify—a full-fledged website builder, easy set up, a customized online store, and an extensive marketplace to cater to any Shopify store needs.
MicroAcquire:
New opportunities are waiting for you  —  Join 100,000+ entrepreneurs buying and selling startups on the world's #1 acquisition marketplace.  Expertly curated to match serious buyers with pre-vetted startups of all sizes.
Techmeme Leaderboards:
Find the top reporters on AI, NFTs, VR, AR, VC and much more  —  We've analyzed Techmeme's news crawl data to identify the most influential writers on 46 topics.  Download reports immediately for just $100.  No sub needed!
Sponsor Techmeme
Techmeme Ride Home:
 (Portfolio Profile) Cognitive Talent Solutions
The day's tech news, every day at 5pm ET. Fifteen minutes and you're up to date.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:15 PM ET, August 1, 2022.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Jeremy W. Peters / New York Times:
Fox News has not interviewed Trump in 100+ days, nor aired his recent rallies live; sources: the snubs are intentional and extend to the highest levels of Fox

Kathleen Kingsbury / The New York Times Company:
Nicholas Kristof returns to the New York Times as a columnist after stepping down to run for governor of Oregon

Clark Hoyt / Mercury News:
Jerry Ceppos, who was the dean of two journalism schools and the managing editor of The Mercury News when the newspaper won two Pulitzer Prizes, dies at 75

More News

Water & Music:
An analysis of music NFT secondary sales and trading activity from late 2021 to mid-2022, to provide a more in-depth and nuanced understanding of NFT markets

Earlier Picks

Rest of World:
Inside China's $16B virtual influencer industry, as motion capture actors complain of hard working conditions powering their avatars four to five hours per day
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter