July 2, 2022, 5:10 PM
Jeremy Hill / Bloomberg:
Three Arrows Capital files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy, protecting its US assets from creditors while a British Virgin Islands court carries out a liquidation  —  Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy, a move that protects its US assets while a liquidation is carried out in the British Virgin Islands.
Arthur Hayes / Entrepreneur's Handbook:
After 3AC's collapse, centralized lenders with exposure to 3AC had failed, while their decentralized counterparts liquidated collateral and continued operating  —  This current crypto nuclear bear market marks my third brush with generalised market carnage.
Michael McSweeney / The Block:
Voyager Digital suspends trading, deposits, withdrawals, and rewards citing market conditions, after issuing a default notice to 3AC in June over a ~$650M loan  —  - “This was a tremendously difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one given current market conditions,” CEO Stephen Ehrlich said in a statement.
Mitchell Clark / The Verge:
Google plans to auto-delete user visits to medical facilities like abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters, and weight loss centers from location histories  —  Along with visits to other potentially sensitive locations  —  Google says it'll start automatically deleting visits to abortion clinics …
Alex Barinka / Bloomberg:
In a letter to nine GOP senators, TikTok says China-based employees who clear internal security protocols can access certain information on TikTok's US users  —  TikTok, the viral video-sharing app owned by China's ByteDance Ltd., said certain employees outside the US can access information …
Yiwen Lu / Washington Post:
RadioShack, which was bought by a PE firm in 2020, has become an online cryptocurrency company trying to attract users with a stream of often-profane tweets  —  Gen Z may not be familiar with the RadioShack of their grandparents, but they're getting to know its replacement.
Olga Kharif / Bloomberg:
Meta will shut down Novi, its digital wallet pilot, on September 1; users will no longer be able to add money to their accounts starting July 21  —  The remainder of the cryptocurrency project that Meta Platforms Inc.'s Founder Mark Zuckerberg took a beating over from Congress is officially shutting down.
TechCrunch:
Meta rolls out NFT support on Facebook, letting select US creators display NFTs under a new tab on their profiles, after adding support to Instagram in May 2022
Dan Primack / Axios:
BlockFi says it agreed to an option to be acquired by FTX for up to $240M; the deal also includes a $400M revolving credit facility from FTX  —  Troubled crypto lender BlockFi said Friday that it agreed to an option to be acquired by FTX for up to $240 million.
Nelson Rauda Zablah / New York Times:
How El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele weaponized bitcoin to whitewash his government's growing authoritarianism and spread propaganda  —  SAN SALVADOR — Bitcoiners — enthusiasts of the world's most popular cryptocurrency — aren't supposed to trust government.

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:10 PM ET, July 2, 2022.

Sarah Scire / Nieman Lab:
A Q&A with Votebeat EIC Chad Lorenz and co-founder and CSO Alison Go on changing from a pop-up to a permanent newsroom, measuring impact, elections, and more

Micah Sifry:
The Knight Foundation's support for Semafor's event with Tucker Carlson betrays its mission; the event frames media as a game of access and audience-building

Matthew Leimkuehler / The Tennessean:
The Copyright Royalty Board upholds a nearly 44% bump in streaming royalties for songwriters after Spotify, Amazon, Google, and Pandora appealed the ruling

Jonathan Chadwick / Daily Mail:
Apple will face a trial in the UK after failing to limit a consumer claim that it breached competition law by taking a 30% cut on app and in-app purchases
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Klarna is nearing a deal to raise ~$650M mostly from existing investors led by Sequoia Capital at a ~$6.5B valuation, down from $45.6B in June 2021

Craig Silverman / ProPublica:
Google gave user data to Russian ad company RuTarget, including potentially sensitive info about users in Ukraine, four months after the US sanctioned RuTarget
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
Biden to award a posthumous Medal of Freedom to Steve Jobs for changing the way the world communicates and transforming the computer, music, and film industries
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
The European Commission says Amazon agreed to drop “dark patterns” from the process required to unsubscribe from its Prime membership across its sites in the EU
Dan Milmo / The Guardian:
The EU agrees on new crypto rules, including measures guarding against market abuse and requiring crypto firms to disclose environmental impacts of their assets
Reuters:
Google settles a lawsuit by agreeing in part to put $90M in a fund for US app developers who made $2M or less in annual Play Store revenue from 2016 to 2021
