|Devlin Barrett / Washington Post:
|Lauren Feiner / CNBC:
|Bloomberg:
|Darren Loucaides / Wired:
|Bloomberg:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Justine Calma / The Verge:
|Ryan Gallagher / Bloomberg:
|Financial Times:
|Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
|Olivia Little / Media Matters for America:
|Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
|Fintech Finance:
|Tage Kene-Okafor / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
|Jessica Bursztynsky / CNBC:
|The Intercept:
|Shubham Agarwal / The Verge:
Chief Cloud Economist Corey Quinn goes through the torrent of news about Amazon's cloud ecosystem and strains out the noise. Then he takes what's left and gently and lovingly makes fun of it.
Every publishes essays on productivity, strategy, crypto, and the creator economy from a collective of thoughtful and experienced operators in tech.
724,948 subscribers get our free newsletter to stay a step ahead on technology trends, venture capital, startups, and the industries of tomorrow.
The news and commentary we've posted throughout the past 24 hours, so you won't miss a big story. Delivered Sunday through Friday.
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:35 AM ET, February 9, 2022.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Bloomberg:
|Chris Metinko / Crunchbase News:
|Emily Olsen / MobiHealthNews:
|Duncan Riley / SiliconANGLE:
|Mack DeGeurin / Gizmodo:
|Jay Peters / The Verge:
|Tiernan Ray / ZDNet:
|Tage Kene-Okafor / TechCrunch:
|Dade Hayes / Deadline:
|CNBC:
|Emma Roth / The Verge:
|John Gruber / Daring Fireball:
|John Markoff / New York Times:
|Cara Lombardo / Wall Street Journal: