December 30, 2021, 4:40 PM
Brian Quarmby / Cointelegraph:
Ethereum scaling project Polygon says it quietly fixed a bug that put $23.6B in MATIC tokens at risk, but not before $2.04M in tokens was stolen  —  “Considering how much was at stake, I believe our team has made the best decisions possible given the circumstances,” said Polygon's co-founder Jaynti Kanani.
Brian Newar / Cointelegraph:
South Korea tells Apple and Google to stop accepting play-to-earn games, which require in-app purchases before playing, and remove existing ones from app stores  —  The Games Committee has strengthened its stance against P2E games by saying those games should not receive an age rating needed to get listed on app marketplaces.
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Apptopia: Amazon ranked #4 in global shopping app installs in 2021, down from first in 2020, as e-commerce apps Shopee and Shein rose to #1 and #2, respectively  —  Amazon's leading position in U.S. e-commerce is well-documented, but the latest global rankings for app installs show the potential …
Reuters:
Six women who work at Foxconn's Indian iPhone plant describe crowded dorms and food crawling with worms, which sickened 250+ workers, leading to protests  —  For women who assembled iPhones at a Foxconn plant in southern India, crowded dorms without flush toilets and food sometimes crawling …
Tim / Droid Life:
Google pauses the rollout of its December update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro until late January after reports of calls dropping and disconnecting  —  In a bit of frustrating news, Google has confirmed that it has paused the December update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, aka the first Feature Drop update for the two devices.
Eli Tan / CoinDesk:
Justin Kan launches gaming-focused NFT marketplace Fractal, after someone hacked its Discord announcement bot and made off with about $150K last week  —  Since announcing plans to launch his gaming NFT marketplace Fractal earlier in December, Twitch co-founder Justin Kan has been one of the busiest men in crypto.
Akayla Gardner / Bloomberg:
Research: Binance Coin (BNB), the third largest digital token by market value, Solana, and Fantom gained over 1,000% in 2021; BTC gained 65% and ETH gained 408%  —  - Binance's BNB surged as Binance Smart Chain rivaled Ethereum  — Smaller alt coins also saw returns upward of 1,000% this year
Richard Lawler / The Verge:
Fortnite servers are back online after a major five-hour outage prevented players from logging on, among other issues  —  The hit battle royale game told players “You do not have permission to play Fortnite.”  —  There was some bad news if you're on winter break and hoping to play some Fortnite …

Xander Richards / The National:
BBC concedes Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer Alan Dershowitz was “not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst” to discuss the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict

Reuters:
Court denies bail to two ex-Stand News editors; HK's Carrie Lam says actions against Stand News “have nothing to do with so-called suppression of press freedom”

Lindsey Ellefson / The Wrap:
Fox News ends 2021 as the top-rated basic cable channel for the sixth straight year with an average of 1.3M daily viewers, followed by MSNBC, CNN, ESPN, HGTV

Paul Alcorn / Tom's Hardware:
Intel closes the first phase of the sale of its SSD and NAND businesses to SK hynix and says SK hynix's Solidigm subsidiary will operate the Dalian fab in China
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
HDMI Forum will introduce HDMI 2.1a, the latest standard, at CES 2022, with minor updates that only further complicate the system's haphazard device support

Washington Post:
As the US faces record COVID-19 infections, effective use of exposure notification apps is unlikely, given slow adoption and poor data on their efficacy
Sergiu Gatlan / BleepingComputer:
T-Mobile confirms reports of a data breach caused by SIM swap attacks on a “very small number of customers”, following six other data breaches since 2018
Sergiu Gatlan / BleepingComputer:
Some LastPass users say their master passwords were compromised and used in blocked login attempts from unknown IPs; LastPass blames “credential stuffing”
