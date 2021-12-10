Open Links In New Tab
December 10, 2021, 8:25 PM
LunaSec Blog:
A vulnerability in the Apache log4j Java logging library allows for remote code execution, impacting Steam, iCloud, Minecraft, and other services  —  A few hours ago, a -day exploit in the popular Java logging library, log4j, was tweeted along with a POC posted on GitHub that results …
Washington Post:
Sources: Kayvon Beykpour and other executives ignored warnings that Twitter lacks the ability to moderate Spaces and launched the product amid investor pressure  —  Employees who complained about the lack of moderation say they were sidelined  —  Earlier this year, as Twitter raced to roll out Spaces …
CNBC:
Instacart president Carolyn Everson says she will step down at the end of the year, less than four months after joining the company  —  - Another high-profile Instacart executive is leaving the company.  — Carolyn Everson announced Friday she will step down as president at the end of the year.
Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
TCL pulls its entire Google TV lineup from Best Buy over software and performance issues  —  Google TV's plans to expand in the smart TV market are taking a hit this week, as TCL's entire Google TV lineup has been pulled from Best Buy over performance-related issues.
Maxwell Strachan / VICE:
In an email, Better.com's board says CEO Vishal Garg is “taking time off effective immediately” and it hired a firm to “do a leadership and cultural assessment”  —  The company has also hired an outside firm to “do a leadership and cultural assessment,
Sergiu Gatlan / BleepingComputer:
Volvo Cars discloses a security breach that led to R&D data theft and could impact the company's operations; the Snatch ransomware gang claims responsibility  —  Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars has disclosed that unknown attackers have stolen research and development information after hacking some of its servers.
Queenie Wong / CNET:
Meta struggles with harassment in VR, where solutions like letting users record everything need to be balanced with privacy and headsets' storage and power  —  Sydney Smith had dealt with lewd, sexist remarks for more than a month while playing the Echo VR video game.
Alex Heath / The Verge:
Meta opens its VR social platform Horizon Worlds to all adult users in the US and Canada, after announcing a private beta in September 2019
Richard Lawler / The Verge:
Meta launches new creator tools and says it is testing live chat support for some English-speaking users globally who are locked out of their accounts  —  Better customer support for creators and average users alike  —  Despite eagerly participating in a platform vs. platform war …
WABetaInfo:
WhatsApp begins a limited test of Meta's Novi digital wallet in the US, letting users send and receive USDP within a chat  —  Today, WhatsApp is finally announcing a small pilot program to some people in the US, that can finally use the Novi digital wallet within WhatsApp!

More News

BBC:
Analysis: English Premier League soccer fans have spent £262M+ on crypto fan tokens, often offered by Socios, as critics worry about clubs exploiting fans
Packy McCormick / Not Boring:
Replit, a browser-based IDE for cross-platform collaborative coding, raises an $80M Series B led by Coatue at an $800M valuation

Earlier Picks

Tom Warren / The Verge:
Google says it will release Google Play Games in 2022 as a native Windows app that brings Android games to Windows 10 and Windows 11
Jordan Novet / CNBC:
HashiCorp closes up 6.49% in its Nasdaq debut, after raising $1.2B in its IPO at a $14B valuation
Bloomberg:
Coinbase launches a DeFi yield product for non-US customers in over 70 countries, after US regulators effectively killed plans for its Lend program in September
Eli Tan / CoinDesk:
Palm, which helps companies and brands create NFT projects, raises a $27M Series B led by Microsoft's M12
Frank Chaparro / The Block:
Crypto derivatives market Paradigm, which focuses on large trades, raises a $35M Series A at a $400M valuation led by Jump Capital and Alameda Research
Politico:
Italy's competition authority fines Amazon €1.13B for abusing its market position and harming competitors in e-commerce logistics; Amazon plans to appeal
