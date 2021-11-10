Open Links In New Tab
November 10, 2021, 4:20 PM
Mitchell Clark / The Verge:
YouTube starts hiding public dislike counts on videos across its site to keep smaller creators from being targeted by dislike attacks, following a test in March  —  Creators will still be able to see how many people disliked their videos  —  YouTube has announced that it'll …
Bradley Chambers / 9to5Mac:
Apple unveils Business Essentials for SMBs, with device management, iCloud storage, and more, starting at $2.99 per month per user and launching in spring 2022  —  Apple is introducing a new business offering called Apple Business Essentials that combines device management …
Ben Brody / Protocol:
The US Justice Department sues Uber, alleging the company overcharged riders with disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act  —  The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday it filed a lawsuit against Uber, alleging the company charged disabled passengers a “wait time” fee when they were slow to enter their rides.
Ellen Milligan / Bloomberg:
UK's Supreme Court dismisses a lawsuit against Google that sought $4B for allegedly tracking iOS Safari users without their consent between 2011 and 2012  —  - Supreme Court sides with Google in case seeking $4 billion  — Tech giant was accused of breaching its data-collection duties
Silvia Amaro / CNBC:
EU's General Court upholds a €2.42B fine against Google, levied in 2017, for abusing search engine dominance by promoting its own shopping service  —  - Wednesday's verdict can be appealed and taken to the EU's highest court.  — This is not the first time that the EU's General Court …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft and Meta partner on Teams and Workplace integrations, sharing Workplace content to Teams and, in early 2022, Teams video meetings to Workplace  —  Microsoft Teams is integrating into Workplace  —  Microsoft is partnering with Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook …
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Judge in Epic v. Apple trial says Apple must comply with an order letting developers link to external payment options, denying Apple's stay request  —  Apple said the change would be ‘exceedingly complicated’  —  Epic v. Apple judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers says Apple must comply with an order …
Justine Calma / The Verge:
Google launches Project Relate, a beta Android app that English speakers with speech impairments can use as a voice assistant, in the US, NZ, Canada, Australia  —  It builds on Google's Project Euphonia  —  Google launched a beta app today that people with speech impairments can use …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Instagram is testing Take a Break, an opt-in feature that reminds users to take a break after 10, 20, or 30 minutes  —  Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced today the comapny has begun testing a new feature this week called “Take a Break” which will allow users to remind themselves …
Alex Konrad / Forbes:
A look at NYC's growing VC scene as West Coast firms expand their presence, attracted by the congregation of fintech, crypto, and Web3 founders in the city  —  Covering venture capital, software and startups  —  In the 1980s, venture capital firm Sequoia set a tone for the tech investing industry …
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
Anker CEO on EU's proposed USB-C legislation, Apple's MFI program, taking bets on new tech like gallium nitride, building a D2C business on Amazon, and more  —  Anker is one of those companies that's endlessly fascinating to me — CEO Steven Yang founded it in 2011, and since then …
Christine Hall / TechCrunch:
Daily, which offers APIs for developers to add video and audio features to apps and websites, raises a $40M Series B, bringing its total funding to $60M  —  We've all embraced video calls, whether it is with our work colleague or our physician, but for developers, it remains a challenge …
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Density, which sells occupancy-tracking tech to businesses including ML-powered radar sensors, raises $125M led by Kleiner Perkins, valuing it at $1.05B  —  Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10.  Learn more about what comes next.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Vimeo acquires Wibbitz, a short-form video creation service, and Wirewax, which builds tech to make objects in videos “shoppable”  —  Vimeo, the B2B video platform that spun out from IAC earlier this year, has made a pair of acquisitions aimed at building out the suite of features …
Catalin Cimpanu / The Record:
Trend Micro report details the activities of hacker-for-hire group Void Balaur, which has targeted US telecom companies and others since the mid-2010s  —  Cyber-security firm Trend Micro has published today a 46-page report detailing the history and activity of a hacker-for-hire group …
Emily Bary / MarketWatch:
Expensify, which offers an expense management app for personal and business use, raises $70.2M in its IPO, with shares closing up 52.07% on its trading debut  —  Expensify turned public while delivering GAAP profitability, a rarity in the world of tech  —  Shares of Expensify Inc. rocketed …
New York Times:
Meta aims to remove ad targeting options based on user interactions with content about health, race, political affiliation, religion, and more, by January 19  —  Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, said on Tuesday that it planned to eliminate advertisers' ability …
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Smart home company Level Home raises a $100M+ Series C led by Cox Communications, and acquires fellow smart home company Dwelo  —  Seems there's a fair bit of M&A news on the smart home front these days.  Following Ecobee's acquisition by generator company Generac, Level Home today announced …

Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
Nykaa, an Indian e-commerce company for beauty products, rose 89% in its Indian market debut after raising $721M in its IPO, gaining a valuation of $13B
Issie Lapowsky / Protocol:
Meta says it can't keep up with its Oversight Board, which has issued 78 recommendations since January, and that the 30-day response deadline is too tight
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Alex Gorsky, chairman and departing CEO of Johnson & Johnson, joins Apple's board of directors; Tim Cook calls him a “visionary in healthcare”
