|Mitchell Clark / The Verge:
|Bradley Chambers / 9to5Mac:
|Ben Brody / Protocol:
|Ellen Milligan / Bloomberg:
|Silvia Amaro / CNBC:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Justine Calma / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Dr. Ian Cutress / AnandTech:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|The Verge:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Aisha Malik / TechCrunch:
|Christine Hall / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Helen Partz / Cointelegraph:
|Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
|Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Catalin Cimpanu / The Record:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Emily Bary / MarketWatch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
|Tage Kene-Okafor / TechCrunch:
|Tage Kene-Okafor / TechCrunch:
|New York Times:
|Ryan Browne / CNBC:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:20 PM ET, November 10, 2021.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Gillian Tan / Bloomberg:
|Kirsten Korosec / TechCrunch:
|Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
|Reuters:
|Sean Michael Kerner / SearchDataManagement:
|Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
|Rest of World:
|Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc / DealStreetAsia:
|Jim Dallke / Chicago Business Journal:
|Issie Lapowsky / Protocol:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Samantha Subin / CNBC: