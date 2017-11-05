Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
November 5, 2017, 10:00 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

The Guardian:
Two Russian state-owned companies, VTB Bank and Gazprom, owned stakes in Yuri Milner's DST Global funds that invested in Facebook and Twitter pre-IPO  —  Institutions with close links to Kremlin financed stakes through business associate of Trump's son-in-law, leaked files reveal
Wall Street Journal:
Billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who holds large stakes in Twitter, Lyft, and Apple, arrested in apparent power consolidation  —  Saudi leadership in recent months has clamped down on any traces of dissent  —  Saudi authorities carried out a new wave of arrests targeting royals …
T-Mobile:
T-Mobile and Sprint end merger talks after being “unable to find mutually agreeable terms”  —  Companies put an end to the extensive speculation around a transaction  —  Bellevue, Washington and Overland Park, Kansas — November 4, 2017 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint …
Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
Overview of Bitcoin's contentious SegWit2x fork, projected to occur on November 16, supported by some big Bitcoin startups and miners  —  Bitcoin has faced turmoil in the past but nothing like this.  In two weeks, a massive fight taking place among bitcoin insiders could produce a ruinous schism …
Bloomberg:
A list of all the questions Facebook, Google, and Twitter told Congress they would answer later  —  Unanswered questions mean tech companies need to follow up  —  Lawmakers sought detailed information in Russia meddling probe  —  Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Twitter Inc. faced hours …
Associated Press:
Inside story: How Russians hacked the Democrats' emails  —  WASHINGTON (AP) — It was just before noon in Moscow on March 10, 2016, when the first volley of malicious messages hit the Hillary Clinton campaign.  The first 29 phishing emails were almost all misfires.
James Vincent / The Verge:
Researchers build real-world objects to fool neural nets into classifying them as different objects, trick Google classifier into thinking a toy turtle is a gun  —  New research shows how machine vision systems of all kinds can be tricked into misidentifying 3D objects
Elizabeth Grieco / Pew Research Center:
Pew: 26% of US adults get news from two or more social media sites, up from 15% in 2013 and 18% in 2016; 50% of Facebook news users get news via Facebook alone  —  Americans are more likely than ever to get news from multiple social media sites, according to a recent Pew Research Center report.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Researchers find malware with Stuxnet-style use of legitimate digital certificates is much more common than previously believed, going back as early as 2003  —  Forgeries undermine the trust millions of people place in digital certificates.  —  One of the breakthroughs of the Stuxnet worm …
David C. Brock / IEEE Spectrum:
The history of Forethought, the company which originally created PowerPoint for the Macintosh, before being bought by Microsoft in 1987 for $14M  —  Here's the surprising story behind the software that conquered the world, one slide at a time  —  Walking into the hall to deliver the speech was a …
Tweets: @stevesi

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Steelcase applies behavioral research to workplace designs  —  How the 105-year-old furniture company is using a global team of trained anthropologists to best understand the evolving needs of today's workers.
eero:
Rapid security updates with eero  —  100% of eeros have been updated to protect against the security vulnerability KRACK.
Intercom:
Turn new users into power users  —  Check out our Onboarding Starter Kit to learn how to set new signups up for success from day one.
Zoho:
Introducing the New Zoho CRM Plus : The world's most powerful customer engagement suite.  —  The New Zoho CRM Plus is finally here.  We love the cleaner, faster, better UI - and we think you will, too.
Worldpay:
Join us at the Web Executive Forum on Nov 8th  —  We're moderating an awesome panel on the future of web payments.  See the full event agenda and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:00 PM ET, November 5, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists:
ICIJ releases Paradise Papers, with 95 media partners exploring 13.4M leaked files on offshore dealings, obtained by Süddeutsche Zeitung

Hollywood Reporter:
Netflix says it will not be involved in any further production of House of Cards with Kevin Spacey, scraps Gore Vidal biopic featuring actor

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
A year into Trump era, reporters have produced great accountability journalism, but relentless news cycles have left people exhausted and mistrustful of media

More News

Earlier Picks

Casey Newton / The Verge:
Sources: hundreds of people at Twitter had access to tools to shut down accounts; account deletions similar to Trump happened before
Bloomberg:
Sources: Broadcom is considering a bid to acquire Qualcomm for about $70 per share, or $100B+; bid is likely to be made in the coming days
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor