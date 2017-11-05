Open Links In New Tab
November 5, 2017, 4:05 AM
T-Mobile:
T-Mobile and Sprint end merger talks after being “unable to find mutually agreeable terms”  —  Companies put an end to the extensive speculation around a transaction  —  Bellevue, Washington and Overland Park, Kansas — November 4, 2017 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint …
James Vincent / The Verge:
Researchers build real-world objects to fool neural nets into classifying them as different objects, trick Google classifier into thinking a toy turtle is a gun  —  New research shows how machine vision systems of all kinds can be tricked into misidentifying 3D objects
Bloomberg:
Sources: Broadcom is considering a bid to acquire Qualcomm for about $70 per share, or $100B+; bid is likely to be made in the coming days  —  Broadcom is exploring a deal to acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be the biggest ever takeover of a chipmaker …
Associated Press:
Inside story: How Russians hacked the Democrats' emails  —  WASHINGTON (AP) — It was just before noon in Moscow on March 10, 2016, when the first volley of malicious messages hit the Hillary Clinton campaign.  The first 29 phishing emails were almost all misfires.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Sources: hundreds of people at Twitter had access to tools to shut down accounts; account deletions similar to Trump happened before  —  Donald Trump wasn't the first account to suffer a ‘mic drop’  —  Last night, a rogue Twitter employee celebrated their last day with the company by deactivating President Donald Trump's account.
New York Times:
At congressional grilling over Russian meddling, Google used its failures in social as cover from criticism targeted at companies like Facebook and Twitter  —  SAN FRANCISCO — After years of trying unsuccessfully to build a social network to rival Facebook, Google finally got something out of all of its failures: cover.
David C. Brock / IEEE Spectrum:
The history of Forethought, the company which originally created PowerPoint for the Macintosh, before being bought by Microsoft in 1987 for $14M  —  Here's the surprising story behind the software that conquered the world, one slide at a time  —  Walking into the hall to deliver the speech was a …
Andrada Fiscutean / Ars Technica:
The underground story of the Cobra computer, an illicit and handmade ZX Spectrum clone built and sold in Romania in the 1980s  —  In their poor, Communist country, Romania's computer curious built an underground industry.  —  BUCHAREST, Romania—Mihai Moldovanu grabs the cardboard box …
iFixit:
iPhone X teardown reveals TrueDepth camera system, stacked logic board with 3GB RAM, L-shaped dual-cell 2,716mAh battery, and Qi-based inductive charging coil

