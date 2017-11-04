|T-Mobile:
|Bloomberg:
|James Vincent / The Verge:
|Associated Press:
|Rachel Siegel / Washington Post:
|Asn / Tor Blog:
|iFixit:
|Jason Koebler / Motherboard:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Andrada Fiscutean / Ars Technica:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:10 PM ET, November 4, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Michael Geist:
|Ed Bott / ZDNet:
|Twitter:
|Dubi Ben-Gedalyahu / Globes Online:
|Steve Dent / Engadget:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Liz Moyer / CNBC:
|VIVE Blog: