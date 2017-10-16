Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 16, 2017, 10:35 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
US CERT advisory: severe flaw in popular WiFi security protocol WPA2 leaves WiFi traffic open to eavesdropping, connection hijacking, and malicious injection  —  An air of unease set into the security circles on Sunday as they prepared for the disclosure of high-severe vulnerabilities …
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Huawei launches 5.9-inch Mate 10 and 6-inch Mate 10 Pro with thin bezels, Kirin 970 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 4,000mAh battery; US launch and pricing TBD  —  Huawei has announced the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, two new phones that occupy the highest end of its lineup.
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
IBM rolls out blockchain network for cross-border payments, currently supporting 12 “currency corridors” including Australia, New Zealand, UK, Pacific islands  —  The promise of digital currency is finally coming to maturity, IBM says, with its unique international payments network.
Bérénice Magistretti / VentureBeat:
Dockless bike-sharing startup LimeBike raises $50M Series B led by Coatue Management, claims 250K registered users with 10K bikes in 12 cities  —  Just a few months after launching with a $12 million seed round, dockless bike-sharing startup LimeBike announced today that it has secured a whopping $50 million to expand nationwide.
Matt Rosoff / CNBC:
Despite the backlash from politicians and the press, most Americans view big tech favorably  —  - Despite a growing chorus of anti-tech sentiment from the press and Washington, people still view tech companies favorably.  — That's because most people are choosing to use these products because they make their lives better.
Tweets: @jeffjohnroberts and @cnbc
New York Times:
How North Korea's cyber warfare unit grew from a joke in 2009 into a major and active threat today, backed by 6,000+ hackers  —  When North Korean hackers tried to steal $1 billion from the New York Federal Reserve last year, only a spelling error stopped them.
Regina R. Clewlow / Planetizen:
Survey: ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft have most likely reduced mass transit use and added to traffic in major US cities  —  Useable data of the effects of ride-hailing service on travel behavior is sorely lacking, but a new study sheds light on critical questions about what companies …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
The difficulty of the three steps required to hack power grids explains why actual disruptions are so rare  —  IN 2017, IT can sometimes seem like power grids are practically crawling with digital intruders.  Over just the last four months, news has emerged that Russian hackers penetrated …
Tweets: @robertmlee

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
The making of Xbox One X  —  Inside the creation of Microsoft's most compact and powerful console yet.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Zoho Meeting meets WebRTC: Enhanced online meeting experience!  —  As time rolls on, new technology grows up and overrides older technology.  From Alexander Graham Bell's first practical telephone to the latest smartphones …
Worldpay:
Get connected with us  —  We're co-hosting a webinar on the rise of invisible payments in the connected world.  Read more and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:35 AM ET, October 16, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Gregg Kilday / Hollywood Reporter:
Motion Picture Academy expels Harvey Weinstein

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
Though Trump's threats against the press have been toothless thus far, they hurt US' ability to be a free press advocate on the world stage

Jackie Wattles / CNNMoney:
Jessica Rosenworcel calls on fellow FCC commissioners to break their silence on Trump's comments on revoking networks' broadcasting licenses

More News

Ewen MacAskill / The Guardian:
Sources: British intelligence has concluded that Iran was likely responsible for June attack on parliament e-mail systems

Earlier Picks

Devin Coldewey / TechCrunch:
Surreptitious cryptocurrency miners hide on PolitiFact and hundreds of other sites
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor