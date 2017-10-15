Open Links In New Tab
October 15, 2017, 8:50 PM
Matt Rosoff / CNBC:
Despite the backlash from politicians and the press, most Americans view big tech favorably  —  - Despite a growing chorus of anti-tech sentiment from the press and Washington, people still view tech companies favorably.  — That's because most people are choosing to use these products because they make their lives better.
Sophia Ciocca / Hacker Noon:
How Spotify's Discover Weekly makes recommendations: a mix of collaborative filtering, natural language processing, and analyzing raw audio tracks  —  The science behind personalized music recommendations  —  This Monday—just like every Monday— over 100 million Spotify users found a fresh new playlist waiting for them.
Regina R. Clewlow / Planetizen:
Survey: ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft have most likely reduced mass transit use and added to traffic in major US cities  —  Useable data of the effects of ride-hailing service on travel behavior is sorely lacking, but a new study sheds light on critical questions about what companies …
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey promises to crack down on hate, violence, and harassment with “more aggressive” rules  —  Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to...Twitter today to promise a “more aggressive” stance in its rules and how it enforces them.  The tweet storm was based in a response …
Jan Dawson / Variety:
The strength of Netflix's international revenue and subscribers, compared to US competitors, helps the company offset rising content costs  —  Much has been made of Netflix's massive and fast-growing content budget, which the company estimates will be $7 million for 2018.
New York Times:
How North Korea's cyber warfare unit grew from a joke in 2009 into a major and active threat today, backed by 6,000+ hackers  —  When North Korean hackers tried to steal $1 billion from the New York Federal Reserve last year, only a spelling error stopped them.
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
T-Mobile ends unlimited LTE roaming in Canada and Mexico, will limit to 5GB per month starting November 12  —  One of T-Mobile's big “uncarrier” moves was to offer international roaming data to most customers for free.  However, Canada and Mexico were special cases where you'd get full-speed LTE data on most plans.
Colin Lecher / The Verge:
How an inmate hacker hid computers in the ceiling and used them to access the internet, the prison's internal network, and commit fraud  —  How an inmate hacker hid computers in the ceiling and turned the prison upside down  —  In the summer of 2015, Stan Transkiy was 16 years into a life sentence …
Gregg Kilday / Hollywood Reporter:
Motion Picture Academy expels Harvey Weinstein

Lesley Goldberg / Hollywood Reporter:
After Weinstein and Price allegations, Amazon Studios drops TWC-produced David O. Russell's drama series and takes over production of The Romanoffs from TWC

Alexandria Symonds / New York Times:
Difficulties of reporting on sexual harassment allegations: sources fear of reprisals, settlements containing NDAs, victim blaming, threats of lawsuits

Alex Wawro / Gamasutra:
IGN acquires Humble Bundle, the company known for selling video game bundles to raise money for charity
