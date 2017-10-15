|Matt Rosoff / CNBC:
|Alexis C. Madrigal / The Atlantic:
|Sophia Ciocca / Hacker Noon:
|Bloomberg:
|Derek Thompson / The Atlantic:
|Regina R. Clewlow / Planetizen:
|Devin Coldewey / TechCrunch:
|Marco Arment / Marco.org:
|Boyd Chan / Neowin:
|Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
|Jan Dawson / Variety:
|New York Times:
|Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
|Colin Lecher / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:50 PM ET, October 15, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Rani Molla / Recode:
|Joe Mullin / Ars Technica:
|Sarah Jeong / The Verge:
|Reuters:
|Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
|Winnie Hu / New York Times:
|Alex Wawro / Gamasutra:
|Jonathan Prynn / London Evening Standard: