October 14, 2017, 5:10 PM
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey promises to crack down on hate, violence, and harassment with “more aggressive” rules  —  Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to...Twitter today to promise a “more aggressive” stance in its rules and how it enforces them.  The tweet storm was based in a response …
New York Times:
Twitter users split about whether to join #WomenBoycottTwitter Friday protest triggered by Twitter's temporary suspension of Rose McGowan's account  —  Activists, celebrities and journalists joined a boycott of Twitter on Friday to protest the social media platform's locking of the account …
Ian King / Bloomberg:
Qualcomm files patent lawsuit against Apple in China seeking to ban the sale and manufacture of iPhones  —  Chipmaker files patent suit against its customer in China  —  Suit will seek ban of sale, manufacturing of offending devices  —  Qualcomm Inc. filed lawsuits in China seeking to ban …
Alex Wawro / Gamasutra:
IGN acquires Humble Bundle, the company known for selling video game bundles to raise money for charity  —  Media giant IGN announced today that it has acquired Humble Bundle, the company best known for selling packs of indie games at pay-what-you-want prices.  Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
T-Mobile ends unlimited LTE roaming in Canada and Mexico, will limit to 5GB per month starting November 12  —  One of T-Mobile's big “uncarrier” moves was to offer international roaming data to most customers for free.  However, Canada and Mexico were special cases where you'd get full-speed LTE data on most plans.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook partners with EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, and others to launch “Order Food” feature across the US, is also working with select restaurant chains  —  Facebook today formally announced its new feature that allows users to order food from local restaurants using its app.
Jonathan Prynn / London Evening Standard:
Uber appeals the London ban to UK court hours before the looming shutdown deadline, promises to continue “constructive discussions” with regulators  —  Uber today filed an appeal against Transport for London's decision to strip the cab-hailing app of its licence …
Josh Meyer / Politico:
Sources: Twitter deleted tweets and user data potentially valuable for Russia probe in keeping with its privacy policy  —  Social-media platform's strict privacy policy led to deletions of Russian information of interest to investigators.  —  Twitter has deleted tweets and other user data …

From Mediagazer

Gregg Kilday / Hollywood Reporter:
Motion Picture Academy expels Harvey Weinstein

New York Times:
NYT updates social media guidelines, forbidding partisan opinion or offensive comments, discouraging joining private partisan groups, and more

Kim Masters / Columbia Journalism Review:
How Charles Harder and Lisa Bloom tried to kill a story alleging sexual misconduct by Amazon Studios head Roy Price through threats of lawsuits

More News

Earlier Picks

Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
Samsung Electronics forecasts record quarterly profit of about $12.8B in Q3, up 179% year-over-year
Hollywood Reporter:
Amazon suspends Roy Price, VP of Amazon Studios and global head of Prime Video content, following harassment claim from a company producer
Leslie Hook / Financial Times:
Airbnb partners with property developer Newgard on 300-unit rental complex near Orlando, to be built, owned by Newgard but branded “Niido powered by Airbnb”
