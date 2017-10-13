|Ian King / Bloomberg:
|New York Times:
|Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|BuzzFeed:
|Alex Wawro / Gamasutra:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Jonathan Prynn / London Evening Standard:
|Josh Meyer / Politico:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Leticia Miranda / BuzzFeed:
|Anna Irrera / Reuters:
|Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
|Joyce Lee / Reuters:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:55 PM ET, October 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Jonathan Keane / Tech.eu:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Hollywood Reporter:
|Leslie Hook / Financial Times:
|Ina Fried / Axios:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode: