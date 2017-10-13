Open Links In New Tab
October 13, 2017, 6:15 PM
Ian King / Bloomberg:
Qualcomm files patent lawsuit against Apple in China seeking to ban the sale and manufacture of iPhones  —  Chipmaker files patent suit against its customer in China  —  Suit will seek ban of sale, manufacturing of offending devices  —  Qualcomm Inc. filed lawsuits in China seeking to ban …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook partners with EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, and others to launch “Order Food” feature across the US, is also working with select restaurant chains  —  Facebook today formally announced its new feature that allows users to order food from local restaurants using its app.
New York Times:
Twitter users split about whether to join #WomenBoycottTwitter Friday protest triggered by Twitter's temporary suspension of Rose McGowan's account  —  Activists, celebrities and journalists joined a boycott of Twitter on Friday to protest the social media platform's locking of the account …
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Twitter needs to be a “lot more transparent in our actions” around suspending users, after it broke its silence on Rose McGowan
Jonathan Prynn / London Evening Standard:
Uber appeals the London ban to UK court, hours before the looming shutdown deadline, promises to continue “constructive discussions” with regulators  —  Uber today filed an appeal against Transport for London's decision to strip the cab-hailing app of its licence …
Josh Meyer / Politico:
Sources: Twitter deleted tweets and user data potentially valuable for Russia probe in keeping with its privacy policy  —  Social-media platform's strict privacy policy led to deletions of Russian information of interest to investigators.  —  Twitter has deleted tweets and other user data …
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
In an interview, Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is committed to helping Congressional investigators publicly release Russia-linked ads and info on user targeting
Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
Samsung Electronics forecasts record quarterly profit of about $12.8B in Q3, up 179% year-over-year  —  - The South Korean tech giant said it expects an operating profit of 14.5 trillion Korean won and consolidated sales of about 62 trillion won  — One analyst told CNBC that Samsung …
Joyce Lee / Reuters:
Samsung Electronics CEO and Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun to step down in March 2018  —  SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Friday its CEO and Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun had decided to step down from management.  —  “I believe the time has come for the company …
Anna Irrera / Reuters:
Online lender SoFi withdraws US banking application filed in June, citing leadership change  —  NEW YORK (Reuters) - Student online lender Social Finance Inc said on Friday that it is withdrawing its application for a bank license in the wake of the departure of a number of senior executives …
Leticia Miranda / BuzzFeed:
How some companies make millions by brokering deals selling third party e-commerce shops on Amazon to others  —  Amazon is no longer a website you use to get rid of a few old college textbooks.  Many of the mom-and-pop businesses that rely on the retailing behemoth as their main virtual storefront …
Hollywood Reporter:
Amazon suspends Roy Price, VP of Amazon Studios and global head of Prime Video content, following harassment claim from a company producer  —  The news follows a harassment claim from one of the retail giant/streamer's top TV producers.  —  Roy Price, vp Amazon Studios and global head …
Todd Spangler / Variety:
Fandango to acquire MovieTickets.com for an undisclosed amount, gaining access to UK, Canada, and significantly expanding in Latin America  —  Todd's Most Recent Stories  — Jake Paul, Juanpa Zurita Battle Zombies in YouTube Red's ‘Fight of the Living Dead: Paradise Calls’
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo predicts all 2018 iPhones will abandon Touch ID in favor of Face ID

