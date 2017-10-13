Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 13, 2017, 9:35 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
Samsung Electronics forecasts record quarterly profit of about $12.8B in Q3, up 179% year-over-year  —  - The South Korean tech giant said it expects an operating profit of 14.5 trillion Korean won and consolidated sales of about 62 trillion won  — One analyst told CNBC that Samsung …
Joyce Lee / Reuters:
Samsung Electronics CEO and Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun to step down in March 2018  —  SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Friday its CEO and Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun had decided to step down from management.  —  “I believe the time has come for the company …
Hollywood Reporter:
Amazon suspends Roy Price, VP of Amazon Studios and global head of Prime Video content, following harassment claim from a company producer  —  The news follows a harassment claim from one of the retail giant/streamer's top TV producers.  —  Roy Price, vp Amazon Studios and global head …
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
In an interview, Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is committed to helping Congressional investigators publicly release Russia-linked ads and info on user targeting  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Thursday the company was fully committed …
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo predicts all 2018 iPhones will abandon Touch ID in favor of Face ID  —  KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out tonight with a new investor note.  Kuo explains that, despite initially believing Apple might readopt fingerprint technology, it's now likely that all 2018 iPhone models …
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Twitter needs to be a “lot more transparent in our actions” around suspending users, after it broke its silence on Rose McGowan  —  Twitter has abruptly broken its own policy of not commenting on individual accounts to explain why it temporarily suspended …
Hamza Shaban / Washington Post:
Equifax has taken down a webpage after it directed users to install a fake Adobe Flash update containing adware; company blames third-party analytics vendor  —  Equifax said Thursday that its systems were not compromised, after they looked into a report by an independent researcher …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Google announces new education initiatives: $1B in global grants to nonprofits, US-based Grow with Google for training and resources, Goodwill partnership  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai was in Pittsburgh Wednesday to announce a new five-year, $1 billion program to help close the global education gap.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
The making of Xbox One X  —  Inside the creation of Microsoft's most compact and powerful console yet.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Zoho Meeting meets WebRTC: Enhanced online meeting experience!  —  As time rolls on, new technology grows up and overrides older technology.  From Alexander Graham Bell's first practical telephone to the latest smartphones …
Worldpay:
Get connected with us  —  We're co-hosting a webinar on the rise of invisible payments in the connected world.  Read more and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:35 AM ET, October 13, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

New York Times:
NYT updates social media guidelines, forbidding partisan opinion or offensive comments, discouraging joining private partisan groups, and more

Los Angeles Times:
Sources: potential buyers circle for parts of The Weinstein Company as its lenders pressure firm to liquidate assets

USA Today:
USA Today launches ad-free subscriptions for $2.99/month through its iOS and Android apps

More News

Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google, IBM, and others announce Grafeas, an open-source API that gives users a standardized way for auditing and governing their software supply chain

Earlier Picks

Washington Post:
Facebook says it fixed a CrowdTangle “bug” that allowed a researcher to analyze the reach of Russia-linked account posts
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor