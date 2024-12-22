|Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
|Lee-Anne Mulholland / The Keyword:
|Paresh Dave / Wired:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Reuters:
|Bloomberg:
|Kevin Roose / New York Times:
|Esha Dey / Bloomberg:
|Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
|Timothy B. Lee / Ars Technica:
|Michael J. de la Merced / New York Times:
|Satviki Sanjay / Bloomberg:
|Manish Singh / India Dispatch:
|Financial Times:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:55 PM ET, December 22, 2024.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Lucinda Shen / Axios:
|Jason Del Rey / Fortune:
|Olivia Carville / Bloomberg:
|Emanuel Maiberg / 404 Media:
|Wency Chen / South China Morning Post:
|Bloomberg:
|Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
|Maxwell Zeff / TechCrunch: