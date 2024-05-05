Open Links In New Tab
Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
Meta launches quote post controls for all Threads users, who can allow quotes from everyone on Threads, only the people they follow, or disable quote posts  —  Threads users can now exert more control over who can quote their posts.  —  This builds on a feature that already allows Threads users …
Charlie Warzel / The Atlantic:
A profile of ElevenLabs, whose founders seem unprepared for how its impressive AI voice cloning tech can change the internet and unleash political chaos  —  My voice was ready.  I'd been waiting, compulsively checking my inbox.  I opened the email and scrolled until I saw a button that said, plainly, “Use voice.”
Tara Copp / Associated Press:
US Air Force plans a fleet of 1,000+ AI-controlled jets, the first of them operating by 2028; some AI versions already beat human pilots in air-to-air combat  —  With the midday sun blazing, an experimental orange and white F-16 fighter jet launched with a familiar roar that is a hallmark of U.S. airpower.
Oliver Whang / New York Times:
Some researchers are training AI models on headcam footage from infants and toddlers, to better understand language acquisition by both AI and children  —  Could a better understanding of how infants acquire language help us build smarter A.I. models?  —  We ask a lot of ourselves as babies.
Muyao Shen / Bloomberg:
DEX Screener: the value of decentralized social platform Friend.tech's native token, the Friend, fell ~98% to below $2 after making its trading debut on May 3  —  - “No one can figure out the tokenomics,” Delphi's Rinko says  — Friend.tech's growth has been driven in part by trading bots
Rina Diane Caballar / IEEE Spectrum:
As CS students experiment with AI coding tools, professors say courses need to focus less on syntax and more on problem solving, design, testing, and debugging  —  Professors are shifting away from syntax and emphasizing higher-level skills  —  Generative AI is transforming the software development industry.

From Mediagazer

Wall Street Journal:
Kim Godwin steps down as ABC News' president, a role she has held since 2021, and says she will “retire from broadcast journalism”; no successor has been named

Ben Smith / Semafor:
Q&A with NYT Executive Editor Joe Kahn, who says polling shows “democracy” is not a prime concern warranting top coverage, while immigration and the economy are

Brian Stelter / @brianstelter:
Memo: Condé Nast and its union representing staff at Vanity Fair, Ars Technica, Wired, and more reach a tentative deal on the union's first contract

More News

Isabelle Bousquette / Wall Street Journal:
A look at AI companies gathering data from real people to create “digital twins”, to use as fashion models, focus group members, or clinical trial participants
Tim Stelloh / NBC News:
Defense lawyers question the accuracy and reliability of Cybercheck, an AI tool used in thousands of US cases to identify suspects' locations and other details
Agence France-Presse:
Ukraine unveils an AI-generated foreign ministry spokesperson called Victoria Shi, who will make official statements “written and verified by real people”

Earlier Picks

Joanna Stern / Wall Street Journal:
Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are a simple, reliable, and smartly priced AI gadget, whereas Humane's AI Pin and the Rabbit R1 are more akin to science projects
Wendy Lee / Los Angeles Times:
How the AI-generated music video for Washed Out's The Hardest Part was created entirely using OpenAI's Sora, a first from a major record label
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft outlines security principles and goals tied to executive compensation packages, following a scathing US Cyber Safety Review Board report in April 2024
