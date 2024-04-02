Open Links In New Tab
April 2, 2024, 11:10 AM
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Sources: Microsoft is testing a new AI-powered Xbox chatbot that can automate support tasks via an “embodied AI character”, as part of larger Xbox AI efforts  —  Microsoft is currently testing a new AI-powered Xbox chatbot that can be used to automate support tasks.
David Pierce / The Verge:
Yahoo plans to acquire Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom's Artifact for an undisclosed sum; Yahoo is buying the news app's tech, not the team  —  Instagram's co-founders built a powerful and useful tool for recommending news to readers — but could never quite get it to scale.
Sara Fischer / Axios:
On The Daily Show, Jon Stewart says Apple asked him not to interview FTC chair Lina Khan on his Apple podcast by saying “please don't talk to her”  —  - “Apple's conduct extends beyond just monopoly profits and even affects the flow of speech.
Devin Coldewey / TechCrunch:
OpenAI no longer requires an account to use ChatGPT, but with “slightly more restrictive content policies”, starting in a few markets and rolling out globally  —  OpenAI is making its flagship conversational AI accessible to everyone, even people who haven't bothered making an account.
Madhumita Murgia / Financial Times:
The US and the UK sign an agreement on how to test and assess risks from emerging AI models, marking the first bilateral arrangement on AI safety in the world  —  Allies reach world's first bilateral deal as global governments seek to assess and regulate risks from emerging technology
Reuters:
Trump Media & Technology Group closed down 21% on April 1, wiping out the gains from last week, after disclosing a $58M+ loss on $4.1M in revenue in 2023  —  Shares of Donald Trump's social media company plunged 21% on Monday, wiping out the gains from its debut last week …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
AltStore, an alt iOS app store coming to the EU thanks to the DMA, plans to use a Patreon integration to let developers tie app access to users' Patreon pledges  —  Apple's chokehold on the App Store ecosystem for iPhone apps stifles competition, according to the EU's Digital Markets Act …

From Mediagazer

Jessica Toonkel / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Paramount's board and Skydance Media agree to exclusive merger discussions, and Paramount will pause talks with other bidders; PARA rises ~15%

CNBC:
Disney prevails in the proxy fight with Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners as shareholders vote to reelect its full board, a stamp of approval for Bob Iger's efforts

Dave McKinney / WBEZ Chicago:
Chicago Public Media, which bought the Sun-Times in 2022, announces layoffs, cutting nearly 15% of 62 unionized content creators at public radio station WBEZ

More News

Hema Parmar / Bloomberg:
Sources: Tiger raised ~$2.2B for its latest fund, well short of the $6B target and its smallest fundraising haul in about a decade, after raising a $12.7B fund
Bloomberg:
Cloud data management startup Rubrik files for a NYSE IPO under the symbol RBRK, reporting a net loss of $354M on revenue of $628M for the year ended January 31

Earlier Picks

Michael Nuñez / VentureBeat:
Apple researchers detail an AI system that can resolve references to elements displayed on a screen, in some cases better than GPT-4 can when given screenshots
Bar Lanyado / Lasso Security:
To show an attack vector, a researcher made a package with a name hallucinated by ChatGPT that had 30K+ downloads in three months and appeared in many repos
Trishla Ostwal / Adweek:
AI search engine Perplexity, whose website said that search should be “free from the influence of advertising-driven models”, says the startup plans to sell ads
Wall Street Journal:
Filing: to settle a 2020 class action lawsuit over Chrome's Incognito mode, Google agreed to destroy billions of data points it allegedly improperly collected
