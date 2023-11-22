Open Links In New Tab
November 22, 2023, 8:15 AM
Ina Fried / Axios:
OpenAI reaches a deal in principle for Sam Altman to return as CEO, with an initial board of Bret Taylor as Chair alongside Larry Summers and Adam D'Angelo  —  OpenAI said late Tuesday that it had reached a deal in principle for Sam Altman to return as CEO, with a new board chaired by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor.
The Verge:
Source: OpenAI's initial board plans to vet and appoint a new formal board of up to nine people; Adam D'Angelo remained to give the prior board representation  —  Sam Altman will return as CEO of OpenAI, overcoming an attempted boardroom coup that sent the company into chaos over the past several days.
New York Times:
Sources: before his ousting, Sam Altman moved to push out board member Helen Toner over a paper he thought was critical of OpenAI, among other board tensions  —  Sam Altman attacked a member over a research paper that discussed the company, while directors disagreed about who should fill board vacancies open for months.
Amir Efrati / The Information:
Source: as part of the deal, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman will not reclaim their board seats; Altman had pushed for more control; OpenAI retains its structure  —  Sam Altman, who was fired on Friday as CEO of OpenAI and was reinstated Tuesday night after a dramatic battle with the company's board …
Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
Source: OpenAI's initial board and Sam Altman's camp have agreed to conduct an independent investigation into the ouster of Sam Altman and its aftermath  —  Company says it will have new initial board of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers and Adam D'Angelo  —  OpenAI said Sam Altman will return …
Wall Street Journal:
OpenAI insiders and other sources describe the turmoil within OpenAI following Sam Altman's ousting and how Altman's supporters rallied behind him  —  A fired CEO, middle-finger emojis and the battle royale over the future of artificial intelligence  —  Sam Altman was in Las Vegas …
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Larry Summers, now on OpenAI's interim board, believes AI is coming for white-collar jobs; Summers sits on Block's and Skillsoft's boards and advised a16z
CNBC:
Binance and CZ plead guilty to federal charges as part of a $4.3B settlement with the US DOJ; charges include violating sanctions and anti-money laundering laws  —  - The U.S. Department of Justice has brought criminal charges against Binance and its billionaire founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao.
@cz_binance:
Changpeng Zhao steps down as CEO of Binance, saying “it is the right thing to do”, replaced by Richard Teng, formerly the Global Head of Regional Markets  —  Today, I stepped down as CEO of Binance.  Admittedly, it was not easy to let go emotionally.  But I know it is the right thing to do.
Wall Street Journal:
Filing: Changpeng Zhao agrees to pay a criminal fine of $50M and can retain his majority ownership of Binance but can't hold an executive role at the company  —  Zhao's crypto exchange will also admit wrongdoing and agree to pay $4.3 billion in fines  —  The chief executive of Binance …
Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Nvidia reports Q3 revenue up 206% YoY to $18.12B, vs. $16.18B est., Data Center revenue up 279% YoY to $14.51B, and net income up 1,259% YoY to $9.2B  —  - Nvidia's results surpassed analysts' projections for revenue and income in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Michael Acton / Financial Times:
Nvidia expects strong growth in most regions to offset a “significant” drop in sales to China because of recently tightened AI chip rules
Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch:
OpenAI makes ChatGPT with voice now available to all free users  —  Ex-OpenAI president Greg Brockman — who, as far as we're aware, isn't currently employed at OpenAI in any capacity — is posting updates about OpenAI products on X, including one today about ChatGPT's voice narration feature being made available to all ChatGPT users.
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources: Sonos plans to make a long-awaited headphones push, launching a $400 model as soon as April, alongside on a video service, streaming device, and more  —  - Company plans to compete with Bose and Apple with headphones  — New Roam speaker, high-end sound bar and video service coming
Kristi Hines / Search Engine Journal:
Anthropic debuts Claude 2.1, offering a context window of up to 200K tokens, or ~150K words, a claimed 50%+ increase in accuracy, new API integrations, and more  —  Claude 2.1 boasts a 150K word context window to parse long documents, 50%+ accuracy gains, early support for tool integration, and more.
Anel Islamovic / Stability AI:
Stability AI releases Stable Video Diffusion in research preview, its first foundation model for generative video based on the Stable Diffusion image model  —  Today, we are releasing Stable Video Diffusion, our first foundation model for generative video based on the image model Stable Diffusion.
Blackwing Intelligence:
At Microsoft's request, researchers find multiple flaws in the top three fingerprint sensors in laptops and used for Windows Hello fingerprint authentication  —  Authors:  —  TL;DR  —  Microsoft's Offensive Research and Security Engineering (MORSE) asked us to evaluate the security …
Reuters:
The US FTC approves a new resolution to streamline investigations of cases where AI is used to break the law  —  Investigations of cases where artificial intelligence (AI) is used to break the law will be streamlined under a new process approved by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the agency said on Tuesday.

Diane Bartz / Reuters:
In a letter to Elon Musk, 27 US lawmakers, all Democrats, express concern that X seems to be profiting from anti-Israel propaganda via ads and subscriptions
The Information:
Tiger Global Management's Scott Shleifer will transition from his role leading private investments to a senior adviser role, effective January 1, 2024
