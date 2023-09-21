Open Links In New Tab
September 21, 2023, 1:25 PM
David Pierce / The Verge:
Microsoft unveils the 14.4" Surface Laptop Studio 2, offering Intel's 13th Gen i7 H chips, Nvidia's RTX 4050 or RTX 4060, and up to 2TB of storage, for $1,999+  —  Microsoft just showed off its new high-end convertible laptop, the Surface Laptop Studio 2, at its launch event in New York City.
Bloomberg:
Cisco plans to acquire cybersecurity company Splunk in cash for $157 per share, a 31% premium on Splunk's September 20 closing price, in a deal valued at ~$28B  —  - Acquisition is largest deal ever for networking stalwart  — Cisco is trying to lessen dependence on one-time sales
Nathan Edwards / The Verge:
Microsoft announces a unified Copilot built into Windows 11, launching on September 26 across all its apps and services, including Microsoft 365, Edge, and Bing  —  Microsoft today announced a new, unified Copilot experience launching on September 26th.  The new “AI companion,” …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft plans to release its next Windows 11 update, 23H2, on September 26, offering the new AI-powered Windows Copilot, a redesigned File Explorer, and more  —  Microsoft will release its next big Windows 11 update, 23H2, on September 26th.  The update will include the new AI-powered …
Wes Davis / The Verge:
Microsoft plans to release 365 Copilot AI on November 1 for Microsoft 365 customers on certain business and enterprise plans for $30 per month per user
Wall Street Journal:
Inside Apple's failed plan to cut out Qualcomm and develop its own modem chip for the iPhone 15 lineup; sources say the chip was slow and prone to overheating  —  The company set out to design a silicon chip that would allow it to cut ties with Qualcomm, a longtime supplier and bitter foe
Ashley Stewart / Insider:
Sources: Panos Panay's abrupt departure came after Microsoft made budget and staff cuts, canceled products in his division, and discussed reorganizing the unit  —  - Microsoft this week announced Chief Product Officer Panos Panay left after nearly 20 years.
Jason Schreier / Bloomberg:
South Korea-based game publisher Krafton says Striking Distance Studios' CEO Glen Schofield, COO, and CFO are leaving, months after its new horror game flopped  —  Video-game developer Striking Distance Studios, a subsidiary of Korean publisher Krafton Inc., is appointing new management several months …
Wired:
Docs: up to a dozen of Neuralink's primate subjects had to be euthanized after suffering complications; Elon Musk said no primates died because of the implants  —  Elon Musk says no primates died as a result of Neuralink's implants.  A WIRED investigation now reveals the grisly specifics …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Mastodon releases Mastodon 4.2, making it easier for users to get started, use its network even when logged out, more easily search for content, and more  —  As changes at Elon Musk's X continue to push former Twitter users to seek alternatives, the open-sourced, decentralized social network Mastodon …
Jay Peters / The Verge:
Meta updates Facebook's “identity system”, including a logo with a “more confident expression” of the “core blue color”, and refines Facebook's emoji Reactions  —  Meta is updating Facebook's “identity system,” and that includes a dramatically refreshed logo.
Jonathan Weil / Wall Street Journal:
Tether confirms resuming lending its stablecoins to clients, less than a year after committing to end such loans; $5.5B of its assets were loans as of June 30  —  Cryptocurrency issuer had said it would cut loans to zero in 2023  —  Tether Holdings resumed lending out its own stablecoins to customers …
Bloomberg:
The US DOJ removes public access to Google's emails, charts, and internal presentations that came out as evidence in its antitrust lawsuit against the company  —  Trial is already limited in visibility to those who personally attend court … Google had challenged the government's posting …
Wayne Ma / The Information:
Source: Google extensively discussed dropping Broadcom as its TPU supplier as early as 2027 and designing the chips itself to save billions of dollars annually  —  Google executives have extensively discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence chips as early as 2027 …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
GitHub expands its Copilot Chat beta in Visual Studio and VS Code to Copilot for Individual subscribers, after launching the tool for businesses in July 2023  —  Three months ago, GitHub launched Copilot Chat, its ChatGPT-like programming-centric chatbot, out of private preview by making …
Alex Barinka / Bloomberg:
Snap says Snapchat+ now has 5M+ subscribers, up from 3M it disclosed in April 2023; the $3.99/month tier launched in June 2022  —  Snap Inc. has gained more than 5 million subscribers for its paid service, an offering that gives users early access to new features like an AI-generated selfie maker for $3.99 a month.

From Mediagazer

Caitlin Huston / The Hollywood Reporter:
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns tries to distance himself from SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas after ProPublica published a photo of the two alongside David Koch

The Hollywood Reporter:
Filing: Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp. pay package was $22.9M in the fiscal year 2023, compared to $18.4M in 2022, while Lachlan Murdoch received $21.7M, flat YoY

Max Seddon / Financial Times:
Russia's flagship state news TV channel, Rossiya 24, is running ads for a Tucker Carlson show “at the weekend”, but Carlson denies hosting a show on Russian TV

More News

Steve Nadis / Quanta Magazine:
A look at Poisson flow generative models, a physics-inspired alternative to diffusion-based AI models that can create the same quality images 10X to 20X faster

Earlier Picks

Andrew Throuvalas / Decrypt:
AstroPepeX's developer details how he used ChatGPT to name and launch the ERC-20 memecoin, which has raked in $12.9M in trading volume over the past 24 hours
Kevin Roose / New York Times:
Hands-on with Bard Extensions, which lets the chatbot use Gmail, Docs, and Drive data: the feature hallucinated emails, made unbookable travel plans, and more
Keisha Oleaga / nft now:
A look at AI-generated geometric art crafted using Stable Diffusion and ControlNet, a neural network structure that adds extra conditions to diffusion models
Mary Ann Azevedo / TechCrunch:
With YC's increasingly heated public attacks against a lesser-known accelerator's founder and some investors, the VC appears curiously on the defensive lately
Allison Johnson / The Verge:
Apple's FineWoven accessories and iPhone cases are really bad: they are expensive, quickly show wear, and scratch very easily, leaving seemingly permanent marks
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Uber plans to accept the US food stamps EBT card and health insurance-issued FSA and flex cards for Uber Eats grocery delivery orders, starting in 2024
