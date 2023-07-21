Meta rolls out Quest v56, featuring Hand Tracking 2.2, which the company claims reduces latency by up to 40% in typical usage and up to 75% during fast movement

|Lindsey Choo / Wall Street Journal:
|Jay Peters / The Verge:
|Makena Kelly / The Verge:
|Jillian Deutsch / Bloomberg:
|Rich Stanton / PC Gamer:
|Katie Tarasov / CNBC:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Leah Nylen / Bloomberg:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Kristi Hines / Search Engine Journal:
|Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
|Steve Dent / Engadget:
|Dylan Tokar / Wall Street Journal:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:30 AM ET, July 21, 2023.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Reuters:
|Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
|Jordan Robertson / Bloomberg:
|Charmaine Jacob / CNBC:
|Ash Parrish / The Verge:
|Rebecca Bellan / TechCrunch:
|David Heaney / UploadVR:
|Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / TechCrunch:
|Dolphin Emulator:
|David Pierce / The Verge:
|CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly:
|Wayne Ma / The Information:
|Jess Weatherbed / The Verge:
|Annie Palmer / CNBC:
|Hannah Lang / Reuters:
|Nikkei Asia: