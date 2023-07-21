Meta rolls out Quest v56, featuring Hand Tracking 2.2, which the company claims reduces latency by up to 40% in typical usage and up to 75% during fast movement

 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
July 21, 2023, 10:30 AM
Lindsey Choo / Wall Street Journal:
Sensor Tower: Threads' DAUs declined to 13M, down 70% from the July 7 peak; Similarweb: average time spend on Threads' app declined to four mins, down from 19  —  Data show user engagement has fallen 70% as executives focus on options such as a chronological feed
Jay Peters / The Verge:
Reddit removes the moderators of r/malefashionadvice, one of the biggest subreddits to close protesting Reddit's API changes, and takes charge of the subreddit  —  Reddit is now in charge of r/malefashionadvice, which for a time was the biggest subreddit still closed in protest of the platform's API pricing changes.
Makena Kelly / The Verge:
OpenAI, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and others make voluntary AI governance pledges to the White House, including cybersecurity investment and watermarking systems  —  The White House is bringing in AI's top seven companies Friday to make a series of voluntary promises to protect users.
Jillian Deutsch / Bloomberg:
After a May 2023 White House meeting, OpenAI drafted an internal policy memo supporting the US government requiring licenses for developing advanced AI systems
More: The White House and Engadget
Rich Stanton / PC Gamer:
Troy Hunt: sensitive info of ~4,000 people who attended Roblox Developer Conference between 2017-2020 was leaked in 2021; Roblox disclosed the leak just now  —  This may cost the company a few Robux.  —  The major gaming platform Roblox has suffered a major data breach …
Leah Nylen / Bloomberg:
Filing: the US FTC suspends its in-house trial against Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition scheduled for August, opening the door to settlement talks  —  - Move allows Microsoft, Activision to speak with commissioners  — Companies asked for delay ahead of August in-house trial
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: China-linked hackers accessed the emails of the US ambassador to China and the assistant secretary of state for East Asia in a recent Microsoft breach  —  Spying campaign also compromised State Department official who oversees East Asia  —  Hackers linked to Beijing accessed …
Kristi Hines / Search Engine Journal:
Twitter is letting some verified organizations post job listings directly on their profiles through a job listings feature  —  Twitter allows Verified Organizations to post jobs to Twitter profiles.  Take a look at the new features for hiring companies and job seekers.
Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
FTX sues Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh for $1B+, alleging they misappropriated funds for “pet projects” before FTX bankruptcy  —  FTX Trading Ltd on Thursday sued founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other former executives at the cryptocurrency exchange …

New York Times:
Sources: Jeff Bezos is taking a more active role in The Washington Post's operations as staff morale craters and the newspaper is on pace to lose ~$100M in 2023

Variety:
A look at the actors' and writers' strikes that are plunging Hollywood into chaos, causing pricey movie delays, pay battles, AI anxiety, and more

Alex Sherman / CNBC:
Sources: Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN head Jimmy Pitaro have held early talks with the NFL, the NBA, and MLB about bringing them on as minority ESPN investors

Ash Parrish / The Verge:
Overwatch League's future remains uncertain as Activision Blizzard lays off ~50 esports employees and asks teams to vote on an updated operating agreement
David Heaney / UploadVR:
Meta rolls out Quest v56, featuring Hand Tracking 2.2, which the company claims reduces latency by up to 40% in typical usage and up to 75% during fast movement
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / TechCrunch:
A Google bug report says the company fixed a Chrome zero-day that an Apple employee found during a March 2023 hacking competition but did not report to Google

Dolphin Emulator:
Open-source GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin is not coming to Steam; its developers deny that Nintendo sent a DMCA but cite its “long-held stance on emulation”
David Pierce / The Verge:
OpenAI adds opt-in “custom instructions”, or a user's details that ChatGPT should remember, in beta for ChatGPT Plus subscribers everywhere but the UK and EU
Wayne Ma / The Information:
Sources: Apple is struggling to assemble iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models due to larger screens and narrower bezels, possibly causing September launch shortages
Jess Weatherbed / The Verge:
GitHub releases Copilot Chat, its AI-powered coding chatbot, to all Copilot for Business users in a limited public beta via Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code
Annie Palmer / CNBC:
Amazon plans to roll out its Amazon One palm scanning payment tech to all 500+ US Whole Foods stores by the end of 2023; 200+ locations already have Amazon One
Hannah Lang / Reuters:
The US Federal Reserve launches FedNow, its long-awaited real-time payments system that will eventually let individuals and businesses transfer money in seconds
Nikkei Asia:
TSMC reports Q2 revenue down 10% YoY to ~$15.68B and net income down 23.3% YoY to ~$5.9B, the first quarterly decline since 2019, as all non-AI chip sales slump
