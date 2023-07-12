 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
July 12, 2023, 12:36 PM
Top News

Reuters:
The UK CMA says it will not accept new remedies from Microsoft over Activision but would consider a restructured deal, which may require a fresh investigation  —  Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday that a new restructured Microsoft-Activision deal could require a fresh merger investigation.
Cecilia Kang / New York Times:
Critics say FTC Chair Lina Khan's take-it-to-the-courts strategy is flawed, ahead of a House Judiciary Committee hearing to “examine mismanagement of the FTC”  —  Lina Khan has said a fear of defeat should not deter the agency from suing big tech companies.
Mike Scarcella / Reuters:
Experts: the FTC faces hurdles to appeal the Activision ruling as the facts work in Microsoft's favor; some question the judge's standard on harming competition  —  The U.S. Federal Trade Commission would face hurdles in any appeal of a court's order on Tuesday that said Microsoft (MSFT.O) …
New York Times:
Microsoft says Chinese hackers gained access to US government email accounts and had access to some accounts for a month before the breach was detected  —  The hack, by a Chinese group that the company said was intent on conducting espionage, went undetected for a month.  —  Reporting from Washington
Colin Lecher / The Markup:
A Democratic report finds popular tax filing tools inappropriately and “recklessly” transmitted data to Meta and Google for years; tax data is tightly regulated  —  The investigation was opened in response to work published last year by The Markup
Richard MacManus / The New Stack:
A look at Meta's plan to adopt ActivityPub for Threads, what makes ActivityPub attractive, and the technical challenges and social pressure Meta will face  —  From a developer point of view, the fact that Meta's Threads app has quickly gone over 100 million sign-ups isn't the most interesting part of this latest Twitter clone.
Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
Twitter's best defense against Threads may be to refocus on news and reactions from people you follow, leaving growth via algorithmic feeds to Threads  —  If you're only going to tweet once every 11 years, then you better make it count; the best way to do just that is to pull off a well-executed meme:
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Threads can avoid Google+'s failure by not simply relying on the scale of Meta's existing products, but by giving users a compelling reason to keep coming back
Andrew Deck / Rest of World:
A look at the global freelancer labor force on sites like 99designs, some of whom are early generative AI adopters and are most at risk of being replaced by AI  —  The global labor force of outsourced and contract workers are early adopters of generative AI — and the most at risk.  —  R
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Linux distribution company SUSE plans to create a hard fork of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, investing $10M into the project over the coming years  —  A storm is brewing in open-source land that could change the Linux distro landscape  —  Today, SUSE announced that it is creating a hard fork …
Catherine Thorbecke / CNN:
A California law firm launches a class-action suit against Google, alleging user data scraping without consent for AI training, after a similar OpenAI suit  —  Google was hit with a wide-ranging lawsuit on Tuesday alleging the tech giant scraped data from millions of users without their consent …
Jack Schickler / CoinDesk:
The European Securities and Markets Authority issues detailed proposals on crypto companies under the EU's MiCA law; more are expected in October and early 2024  —  Consultations cover authorization and conflict-of-interest rules for crypto companies under the landmark digital assets regulation
David Kirton / Reuters:
Research: Huawei is plotting a return to the US 5G smartphone market by the end of 2023 using its own chip design tools and SMIC's chipmaking process  —  - US-sanctioned giant likely to produce 5G chips domestically  — Chips expected to use Huawei EDA tools and SMIC production
Chainalysis:
A mid-2023 crypto crime update: inflows to illicit entities drop 65% YoY, scammers net ~$3.3B less than H1 2022, and ransomware took $175.8M more than H1 2022  —  2023 so far has been a year of recovery for cryptocurrency after a chaotic 2022, with prices of digital assets like Bitcoin up over 80% on the year as of June 30.
Foo Yun Chee / Reuters:
The EU approves Broadcom's $61B VMware acquisition, provided Broadcom adheres to its access and interoperability commitments; UK and US approvals are pending  —  U.S. chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO.O) secured EU antitrust approval on Wednesday for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware …
Financial Times:
Sources: SoftBank-owned Arm is in talks to add Nvidia as an anchor investor while the company presses ahead with plans for a New York IPO as soon as September  —  World's most valuable semiconductor group discusses acquiring stake in SoftBank-owned chip designer ahead of New York listing
Brody Ford / Bloomberg:
Salesforce plans its first price hike in seven years, up 9% on average for Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Industries, and Tableau, in August 2023  —  Salesforce Inc. is raising prices for the first time in seven years after introducing artificial intelligence features.
Heather Haddon / Wall Street Journal:
Domino's Pizza partners with Uber Eats in the US, the UK, Canada, and 25 other markets, reversing its long-held stance against working with food delivery apps  —  Pizza chain hopes to generate $1 billion in sales after losing business to apps  —  Domino's Pizza, hungry to claw back pizza sales …

Sarah Whitten / CNBC:
SAG-AFTRA members officially decide to strike, after failed negotiations with AMPTP, joining over 11,000 already striking film and television writers

Lillian Rizzo / CNBC:
Bob Iger says Disney's linear TV channels, like ABC, “may not be core Disney”, leaving the door open to a possible sale; Disney is open to a partner for ESPN

Jim Waterson / The Guardian:
The Sun faces serious questions over its reporting on a BBC presenter, later revealed to be Huw Edwards, after UK police found no evidence of criminality

Sheila Chiang / CNBC:
Temasek does not plan to invest in crypto firms due to “a lot of regulatory uncertainty”; the fund wrote down its $275M FTX investment to zero in November 2022

Kevin Roose / New York Times:
Interviews with executives and staff at Anthropic reveal how an obsession with AI safety and ties to effective altruism influence the startup's decisions
Mark Maurer / Wall Street Journal:
Accounting firm KPMG plans to invest $2B in AI and cloud services across its business lines globally over five years via an expanded Microsoft partnership
TechCrunch:
India plans to levy a 28% indirect tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing, denying a distinction between a “game of skill” and a “game of chance”
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
A US court sentences Roger Thomas Clark, Silk Road's second-in-command behind Ross Ulbricht, to 20 years, after his extradition from Thailand in June 2018
Aisha Malik / TechCrunch:
Meta now lets users don avatars on Instagram and Messenger video calls and adds ways to share animated avatar stickers on Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook
