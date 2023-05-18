 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
May 18, 2023, 6:15 PM
Brian Fung / CNN:
SCOTUS declines to address Section 230 protections in Gonzalez v. Google and shields Twitter from liability for terror-related content in Twitter v. Taamneh  —  Twitter will not have to face accusations it aided and abetted terrorism when it hosted tweets created by the terror group ISIS, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
Benj Edwards / Ars Technica:
OpenAI launches a free ChatGPT app for iOS in the US, offering the web version's features plus history sync across devices and speech input via OpenAI's Whisper  —  App brings popular AI assistant to an official mobile client app for the first time.  —  On Thursday, OpenAI released …
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources detail Apple's headset ahead of WWDC: shifting the vision from eyeglasses to ski goggles, Tim Cook's product noninvolvement, selling at cost, and more  —  Many times throughout its history, Apple Inc. has redefined consumer technology by breathing new life into an existing category …
Suvashree Ghosh / Bloomberg:
Binance Australia can no longer offer Australian dollar deposits due to a decision by Cuscal, its “payment processor's partner bank”, and warns of disruptions  —  The Australian arm of crypto exchange Binance suffered a setback on Thursday after the local platform lost access …
Huw Jones / Reuters:
A UK Treasury Committee crypto report recommends that the government regulate trading and investment in unbacked crypto as gambling and not a financial service  —  Bitcoin , ether and other cryptocurrencies should be regulated as gambling given the significant risks they pose to consumers …
Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch:
Meta outlines its RSC supercomputer and its work on two chips: MTIA for accelerating AI training, set for release in 2025, and MSVP, for video processing needs  —  At a virtual event this morning, Meta lifted the curtains on its efforts to develop in-house infrastructure for AI workloads …
New York Times:
Meta's unusual move to open source LLaMA stands out from its rivals' approach, driven by the belief that sharing its work will help spread its influence in AI  —  The tech giant has publicly released its latest A.I. technology so people can build their own chatbots.  Rivals like Google say that approach can be dangerous.
SemiAnalysis:
A look at AmpereOne, Ampere's new third-generation data center CPU, the company's first to use an in-house architecture, and its disingenuous performance claims  —  Chiplets, Advanced Packaging, and Disingenuous Performance Claims  —  Ampere Computing specializes in CPUs for the cloud datacenter market.
Todd Spangler / Variety:
YouTube unveils 30-second unskippable ads in top-performing videos on TVs and says 150M+ unique US viewers watched YouTube or YouTube TV on TVs in December 2022  —  Google's video giant says it reaches more than 150 million U.S. monthly viewers on TV screens
Mark Hachman / PCWorld:
Hands on with Sightful's $2,000 Spacetop AR laptop: surprisingly simple hardware, a light headset, and superior to Meta Quest Pro's virtual workspace  —  Sightful's Spacetop AR laptop is brought to you by the chief executive behind the Microsoft Kinect.  —  Laptops have a problem: their screen.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google plans to disable third-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users and migrate them to Privacy Sandbox in Q1 2024 and then do so for all Chrome users in H2 2024  —  Google's Privacy Sandbox aims to replace third-party cookies with a more privacy-conscious approach, allowing users to manage …
Laura Cole / Wired:
An investigation finds that hundreds of freelancers hired as customer service staff catfish users into paying for subscriptions on niche dating and hookup sites  —  Hired as customer service reps, these freelancers were instead tasked with luring in the lonely and lovestruck through a network of dating and hookup sites.

Jane Zhang / Bloomberg:
Alibaba reports Q4 revenue up 2% YoY to ~$30.3B, a ~$3.2B net income, up from a ~$2.9B net loss in Q4 2022, and plans to spin off its cloud unit and IPO others
Madhumita Murgia / Financial Times:
AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio, who won the 2018 Turing Award alongside Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun, says governments need to act quickly to “protect the public”
Financial Times:
Chipmakers TSMC, Samsung, Intel, Micron, Applied Materials, IBM, and Rapidus announce plans in Japan to increase manufacturing and deepen tech partnerships

Jaime Brooks / The Seat of Loss:
An in-depth look at the impact of LLMs on music and recording artists, reflecting on Vocaloid's first software in 2004, Hatsune Miku, Drake, and Louis Armstrong
Colin Wilhelm / The Block:
FTX sues Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh, claiming the trio knew Alameda was insolvent when acquiring clearing platform Embed for nearly $250M
Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
Amazon plans to invest $12.7B into its AWS infrastructure in India by 2030, on top of a previous $3.7B, and says its spending will support 131.7K full-time jobs
CoinDesk:
Grayscale says the US SEC warned that the Filecoin token “meets the definition of a security” and asked the company to withdraw its Filecoin Trust application
Tatum Hunter / Washington Post:
Fertility tracking app Premom settles with the FTC and state AGs for $200K over allegedly sharing sensitive user information with third parties without consent
Wall Street Journal:
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signs the country's first bill that bans TikTok in a state, set to go into effect on January 1, 2024
