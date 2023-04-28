 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
Reuters:
EU lawmakers push forward an AI Act draft, which includes requiring companies deploying generative AI tools to disclose copyrighted material used for training  —  Companies deploying generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, will have to disclose any copyrighted material used to develop their systems …
Stephen Graves / Decrypt:
Bluesky sees an influx of new users including @dril and AOC; some have adopted “skeeting” to mean posting on the Jack Dorsey-backed decentralized social network  —  Instead of “tweeting,” the influx of new Bluesky users has coined a new term for sharing their thoughts on the decentralized social media app.
Kelvin Chan / Associated Press:
ChatGPT is available again in Italy after OpenAI met regulator Garante's demands, including a form for EU users to object to having their data used for training  —  ChatGPT's maker said Friday that the artificial intelligence chatbot is available again in Italy after the company met the demands …
New York Times:
Sources: Elon Musk shut off OpenAI's access to Twitter's data in December 2022, believing that the $2M/year licensing fee that OpenAI was paying wasn't enough  —  The billionaire plans to compete with OpenAI, the ChatGPT developer he helped found, while calling out the potential harms of artificial intelligence.
Joel Rosenblatt / Bloomberg:
Apple drops its lawsuit against Gerard Williams III, a former Apple chip executive who allegedly poached its employees and used company resources to start Nuvia  —  Apple Inc. dropped its lawsuit against a former chip executive the company sued for allegedly poaching its employees for a startup.
Financial Times:
A profile of Sarah Cardell, the UK CMA's CEO who played a key role in shaping the mergers policy that led to the agency blocking Microsoft's Activision takeover  —  Former corporate lawyer has attracted the ire of the US group by blocking its $75bn acquisition of Activision
Cecilia D'Anastasio / Bloomberg:
The UK CMA's block of Microsoft's Activision deal focuses on the nascent cloud gaming market, confusing analysts as regulators typically focus on mature markets

John Herrman / New York Magazine:
The death of BuzzFeed News and the pivots to nowhere by bloated social media giants show the absurdity of the news media marrying a speculative tech industry

Brian Stelter / Los Angeles Magazine:
A look at the diminished state of late-night TV as James Corden departs; sources: his show cost $60M to $65M per year to produce but brought in less than $45M

Dominic Patten / Deadline:
At the WHCD, President Biden called for the release of Evan Gershkovich and Austin Tice, offered support to their families, and said “journalism is not a crime”

Jess Weatherbed / The Verge:
The US sentences ex-Apple worker Dhirendra Prasad to three years and orders him to pay $19M+ for stealing ~$17M from Apple via parts supplier kickbacks and more
Steve Dent / Engadget:
Sony reports Q4 revenue up 30% YoY to ~$22.7B, and 6.3M PS5 sales, up from 2M YoY; Sony has sold 19.1M PS5s in FY 2022 and 38.4M PS5s in total since launch

Viola Zhou / Rest of World:
A profile of Liu Xiaoping, a dog food seller who coaches fellow Pinduoduo merchants on how to use legal action to fight the app's refund-without-return policy
Olga Kharif / Bloomberg:
A US federal judge orders South Africa-based Mirror Trading's CEO to pay $3.4B+ after the CFTC argued the BTC pool operator ran a $1.7B+ fraud from 2018 to 2021
Aoyon Ashraf / CoinDesk:
Robinhood debuts Connect, which lets users fund their self-custody Web3 wallets without leaving a decentralized app or being in their Robinhood Crypto accounts
Ellen Huet / Bloomberg:
Clubhouse plans to lay off 50%+ of its employees and “reset” the company, despite claiming to have “years of runway”; Clubhouse had ~100 staff in October 2022
CNBC:
Coinbase offers a fiery response to the SEC's Wells notice from March 2023, saying enforcement action would present “major” risks to the SEC's regulatory model
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Dropbox plans to lay off 16% of its staff, or ~500 employees; CEO Drew Houston blames slowing growth and because “the AI era of computing has finally arrived”
