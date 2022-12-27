 Mastodon Open Links In New Tab
December 27, 2022, 6:05 PM
Eli Tan / CoinDesk:
Solana-based NFT projects DeGods and Y00ts plan to leave the SOL ecosystem for Ethereum and Polygon, respectively; DeGods had asked for $5M to stay on SOL  —  DeGods will bridge over to Ethereum while its sister project Y00ts will move to Polygon with a grant from the layer 2's partnership fund.
Financial Times:
BAYC, Doodles, Pudgy Penguins, and other NFT projects are diversifying into real-world assets, including toys, albums, and sports teams, to generate new revenue  —  Creators of best-selling internet collectibles have responded to a crash in the value of crypto and digital assets by seeking new revenues …
Wladimir Palant / Almost Secure:
LastPass' breach update was full of spin, omitted helpful but damning info, provided rosy interpretations hiding a failure to contain August's breach, and more  —  Right before the holiday season, LastPass published an update on their breach.  As people have speculated …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Kuo: Apple plans to ship an updated iPad mini in late 2023 or H1 2024 with a new chip as its main selling point; a foldable iPad is unlikely to replace the mini  —  Apple is working on a new version of the iPad mini, with mass shipments expected to start towards the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024 …
Ava Benny-Morrison / Bloomberg:
Source: the DOJ launched a criminal investigation into the alleged $370M+ in assets stolen as FTX declared bankruptcy, separate from its fraud case against SBF  —  Federal prosecutors are investigating an alleged cybercrime that drained more than $370 million out of FTX just hours …
K Oanh Ha / Bloomberg:
Investigation: Amazon blue-and-white plastic shipping envelopes that US and Canadian consumers discard for recycling end up being burned in Muzaffarnagar, India  —  Muzaffarnagar, a city about 80 miles north of New Delhi, is famous in India for two things: colonial-era freedom fighters …
New York Times:
German researchers bought a US military device, last used in Afghanistan in 2012, with fingerprints, iris scans, and other data on 2,632 people, for $68 on eBay  —  German security researchers studying biometric capture devices popular with the U.S. military got more than they expected for $68 on eBay.
Geoffrey A. Fowler / Washington Post:
Social media shadowbanning is real and tech firms should be more transparent about it; survey: ~1 in 10 US social media users think they've been shadowbanned  —  Social media companies all decide which users' posts to amplify — and reduce.  Here's how we get them to come clean about it.

From Mediagazer

CNN:
Russia puts Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev, Bellingcat's lead Russia investigator who reported on the Kremlin's international crimes, on its “wanted” list

Josh Eidelson / Bloomberg:
Reuters reaches a tentative deal with its unionized US journalists that includes 10% raises over three years, a month after members voted to authorize a strike

Ariel Shapiro / The Verge:
eMarketer estimates podcast ad revenue will grow 28.8% in 2023, nearly as much as in 2022 but half of 2021's growth rate, and fall by over 10 points in 2024

More News

Haleluya Hadero / Associated Press:
The $1.7T US funding package includes the INFORM Act, forcing Amazon, Meta, and others to verify high-volume sellers to combat counterfeit and dangerous goods

Earlier Picks

